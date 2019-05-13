Mercer Introduces Mercer Mobility Management Platform in Collaboration with ServiceNow®

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mercer is pleased to announce the introduction of Mercer Mobility Management Platform (MMP) in collaboration with ServiceNow. This innovative, cloud-based technology platform is designed to reduce the complexity, costs and risks of talent mobility programs while improving the employee experience.

MMP, which combines Mercer’s knowledge and expertise in HR and mobility with ServiceNow’s Now Platform, simplifies the management of international and domestic assignments. MMP provides interactive real-time data and content that enhances the employee experience while improving service delivery and governance for the employer, resulting in lower cost and risk.

“As the number of international and domestic reassignments increases and the types of assignments take a variety of forms, streamlined mobility management is essential for both employers, employees and their families,” said Ilya Bonic, Senior Partner and President of Mercer’s Career business. “MMP leverages our expertise in data, technology, and mobility service delivery to simplify and enhance the overall process for our clients.”

According to Mercer's 2019 Global Talent Trends Study, nearly two-thirds (65%) of companies across all industries are planning to use mobility programs for employee development purposes. MMP can meet this demand as the technology platform is adaptable to meet the growing and evolving needs of global organizations and employees.

Benefits of MMP include:

A next generation user experience with a self-service employee portal that is accessible from any device and provides access to dynamic host location information, videos and optional engagement surveys.

Real-time reporting, predictive analytics and user-friendly dashboard with built-in metrics to generate insights and support evidence-based decisions by mobility managers.

Clear ROI as expenses are tracked and processes are streamlined.

For more information about MMP, visit https://mobilityexchange.mercer.com/mobility-management-platform.

About Mercer

Mercer delivers advice and technology-driven solutions that help organizations meet the health, wealth and career needs of a changing workforce. Mercer’s more than 23,000 employees are based in 44 countries and the firm operates in over 130 countries. Mercer is a wholly owned subsidiary of Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE: MMC), the leading global professional services firm in the areas of risk, strategy and people. With 75,000 colleagues and annualized revenue approaching $17 billion through its market-leading companies including Marsh, Guy Carpenter and Oliver Wyman, Marsh & McLennan helps clients navigate an increasingly dynamic and complex environment. For more information, visit www.mercer.com. Follow Mercer on Twitter @Mercer.