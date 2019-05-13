Ferratum Group Announces New Title Sponsor Partnership with STARD for the 2019 FIA World Rallycross Championship

HELSINKI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ferratum Group is pleased to announce a new sponsoring partnership as title sponsor of the STARD race team for the 2019 FIA World Rallycross Championship.

For nearly 14 years, Ferratum has been at the forefront of technological disruption in financial services by challenging the status-quo through constant in-house technological innovation to bring new, fully digital and real-time financial solutions and services to personal and business customers globally.

In the FIA World Rallycross car racing industry, the STARD racing team is at the forefront of the game in motorsports and shares the same unconventional mindset. Using disruptive technologies to support the development and management of their racing cars, STARD thinks outside of the box and is constantly raising the standards of diagnostic accuracy and performance analysis after each race, similar to Ferratum´s constant evaluation and improvement of it´s credit scoring algorithms. There is a clear DNA match between the organisations of Ferratum and STARD, which makes the partnership highly attractive. The partnership entails the provision and management of two new Ford Fiesta RXS Evo 5 Supercars by STARD, bearing Ferratum logos in the 2019 FIA World Rallycross Championship.

The FIA World Rallycross Championship’s popularity increases dramatically year over year, and it’s global dedicated broadcast viewership has jumped by 22% year on year from 2017 to 2018 to reach over 678 million households.

Jorma Jokela, CEO and Founder of Ferratum commented:

“Since our formation in 2005, we have strived to offer our customers the fastest and most convenient loans, later on expanding also to further financial services. Our partnership with STARD in FIA World Rallycross allows us to bring our brand and services closer to an even broader audience – some of the fastest cars in racing advertising the equally fast services offered by Ferratum, it is a perfect match. In the same way that we are driving innovation in financial services, the team with STARD is at the forefront of technological advances in motorsports and world RX races, with a highly innovative and technologically advanced team, and we look forward to continuing this partnership and the great mutual benefits from our collaboration.”

Michael Sakowicz, CEO and founder STARD:

“With Ferratum Group we found a forward thinking and open minded partner, perfectly matching our mindset at STARD. That enabled us to manage, to setup and start our new 2 car 2019 FIA World Rallycross Championship programme within an incredibly short amount of time. We are very looking forward to the further, so far fantastic, cooperation with the whole Ferratum team in order to expand our common activity also beyond Rallycross still this year. Although we cannot disclose any details yet, just so much: be prepared for quite a few proper surprises to be included! Clearly Ferratum is one of the most dynamic non-technical sponsorship partner we have ever cooperated with so far, and coming home after the Abu Dhabi World RX season opener race at the Formula 1 Race Track Yas Marina this weekend, with Janis Baumanis being classified as 3rd overall in the drivers ranking is certainly an appropriate start for this cooperation and for our new car´s race debut”

Notes to editor:

To find out more about STARD go to www.stard.at

To find out more about Ferratum Group go to www.ferratumgroup.com