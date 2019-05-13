Fluence Signs a US$10 Million Contract for Brazil’s Largest Seawater Desalination Plant

MELBOURNE & NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Fluence Corporation Limited (ASX:FLC) is pleased to announce that it has executed a US$10 million contract for the design, engineering and construction of a 12,000 m3/day seawater desalination plant for one of the world’s largest steel producers. The plant will be located at the customer’s steel production facility in eastern Brazil. Construction on this Custom Engineered Solution is anticipated to commence in Q2 2019 and is expected to be operational by Q4 2020.

Fluence’s desalination solution was selected through an international tender process by the customer to address water security and reduce dependence on the local utility. During water crises over the past several years, the state-owned utility has curtailed water delivery to the customer by up to 30%. The plant will be designed for modular expansion to 24,000 m3/day and 36,000 m3/day and will be the largest desalination plant in Brazil.

Commenting on this award, Fluence Managing Director & CEO Henry Charrabé said: “ This project is Fluence’s largest project to date in Brazil and provides another valuable reference site. Brazil is one of our key focus markets, as Fluence enhances its footprint as the leader in global decentralized water and wastewater treatment markets with local expertise. We are pleased that this important repeat international customer is once again placing their faith in Fluence’s team of engineers, and we look forward to continuing to jointly grow the relationship across their global operations.”

About Fluence Corporation Limited (ASX:FLC)

Fluence is a leader in the decentralized water, wastewater and reuse treatment markets, setting the industry pace with its Smart Products Solutions, including Aspiral™, NIROBOX™ and SUBRE. Fluence offers an integrated range of services across the complete water cycle, from early stage evaluation, through design and delivery to ongoing support and optimization of water related assets, as well as Build Own Operate Transfer (BOOT) and other recurring revenue solutions. With established operations in North America, South America, the Middle East, Europe and China, Fluence has experience operating in over 70 countries worldwide and enables businesses and communities worldwide to maximize their water resources.

Further information can be found at https://www.fluencecorp.com/.