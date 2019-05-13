Samsung Foundry Begins Partnership with Silvaco to Launch their Semiconductor IP Assets

SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Silvaco Inc., a leading supplier of EDA software and design IP, today announced that the semiconductor design IP of Samsung Foundry is now marketed, licensed and supported through Silvaco Inc. The addition of Samsung production-proven design IP complements Silvaco’s existing SIPware™ IP products and solutions—embedded processors, wired interfaces, bus fabrics, peripheral controllers, cores for automotive, consumer and IoT/sensor applications. The initial offering of hard design IP is for the 14nm process node and is expected to extend to advanced technology nodes at 11nm, 10nm and 8nm, as well as mature planar technologies such as 28nm.

“After identifying the requirements for different consumer, mobile, and HPC applications, we have compiled a full suite of design IPs which include wired and high-speed interfaces, analog and mixed-signal blocks and advanced security hard/soft cores,” said Jaehong Park, executive vice president of Design Platform Development Team at Samsung Electronics. “In partnership with Silvaco, we are bringing our proven IP to SoC engineers world-wide.”

“Design IP is the fastest growing part of Silvaco’s business, and we saw a 50% sales growth in 2018,” said Babak Taheri, CTO and EVP of Products at Silvaco. “We expect accelerated growth with our Samsung Foundry partnership to deliver and support their proven IP to SoC design teams world-wide. Silvaco has an established track record, with multiple Tier 1 IP semiconductor companies, to unlock their assets and deliver their captive IP to the market. We are gratified that Silvaco is a trusted partner for the Samsung Foundry suite of advanced IP. We look forward to extending our partnership with this premier foundry for current and future technology nodes.”

Availability

Samsung Foundry hard and soft design IP will be offered by Silvaco starting in June 2019. Contact IP@silvaco.com for more details.

Samsung Foundry Forum 2019

At the fourth annual Samsung Foundry Forum, on May 14 in Santa Clara, Calif., Samsung Foundry and industry experts will share their latest innovations in process technology, packaging technology, IP and design solutions, and design services. Silvaco technologists will be available to discuss its SIPware™ IP products at the networking reception in the Samsung Partner Pavilion, 5:30-7:00 PM.

About Silvaco, Inc.

Silvaco is a leading EDA tools and semiconductor IP provider used for process and device development for advanced semiconductors, power IC, display and memory design. For over 30 years, Silvaco has enabled its customers to develop next generation semiconductor products in the shortest time with reduced cost. We are a technology company outpacing the EDA industry by delivering innovative smart silicon solutions to meet the world’s ever-growing demand for mobile intelligent computing. The company is headquartered in Santa Clara, California and has a global presence with offices located in North America, Europe, Japan and Asia. For more information, visit Silvaco.com.