Comtech Telecommunications Corp. Awarded $15.0 Million Additional Funding from U.S. Army

MELVILLE, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 13, 2019-- Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) announced today that during its third quarter of fiscal 2019, its Command & Control Technologies group, which is part of Comtech’s Government Solutions segment, received additional funding of $15.0 million on the previously announced three-year $124.2 million contract to provide ongoing sustainment services for the AN/TSC-198A SNAP (Secret Internet Protocol Router (“SIPR”) and Non-classified Internet Protocol Router (“NIPR”) Access Point), and baseband equipment. SNAP terminals provide quick and mobile satellite communications capabilities to personnel in the field. The contract has been funded $65.6 million to date.

“We strive to provide the best service and support to the U.S. Army’s mission; this additional funding confirms the commitment in that support,” said Fred Kornberg, President and Chief Executive Officer of Comtech Telecommunications Corp.

The Command & Control Technologies group is a leading provider of mission-critical, highly-mobile C4ISR solutions.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces and markets innovative products, systems and services for advanced communications solutions. The Company sells products to a diverse customer base in the global commercial and government communications markets.

