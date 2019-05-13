Home of the Martinsville Speedway Chases Checkered Flag in Customer Experience with Avaya OneCloud Unified Communications

SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE: AVYA), a global leader in solutions to enhance and simplify communications and collaboration, announced today that the City of Martinsville has implemented the Avaya OneCloud platform to create a unified cloud solution for the city’s business communications to create better experiences for their customers and generate additional revenue.

Best known for its NASCAR Speedway, the City of Martinsville is a full-service government services organization with city-owned and operated utilities including a high-speed, high-capacity fiber optic and telecom system; accredited Police, Fire, and Sheriff’s Departments; and a city government that is highly focused on anticipating and responding to the needs of citizens.

Through implementing Avaya OneCloud solutions integrated with AWS and Avaya’s strategic consulting partnership with Ronco Communications, the city was able to provide enhanced communications and telephony with security and redundancy capabilities providing superior service and peace of mind to 2,000 users and businesses across the municipality. Avaya’s easy to manage VoIP platform enabled the City of Martinsville to quickly roll out communications services to create better experiences for its citizens and businesses. The city phone and internet system has generated an additional $1 million in revenue with the expectation to increase to $2 million in revenue by 2020.

“We pride ourselves on the services we provide to our customers, and without a high level of business communications, you can’t deliver experiences that matter,” Jared Pruett, network engineer, City of Martinsville. “Avaya has made everything easy and efficient. As a voice and Internet provider, the city of Martinsville has more on its plate than most. Avaya stepped in to ensure the city not just provided a scalable solution, but the best possible service for the best possible customer experience. I never have to worry about the level of service they provide to us. We’re in constant communication and the city always feels that our needs are met.”

“We have had a long-standing relationship with the City of Martinsville – providing support services for their core infrastructure,” said Chris Wasp Jr., CEO, Ronco Communications. “The City is incredibly innovative and has created a world-class solution that provides seamless communication tools to benefit their community.”

Avaya OneCloud unified communications and contact center solutions are provided through a network of data centers in the United States, Germany and Singapore for availability in 34 countries. The company will continue to expand its network of global data centers to meet the growing needs of customers worldwide.

Once the hub of a thriving industrial economy, The City of Martinsville continues a renewal as a diverse community, but one that has never lost its small-town appeal. With a growing “destination uptown,” numerous entrepreneurial, career, cultural and recreational opportunities, and a comprehensive educational system, Martinsville consistently ranks high among cities under 25,000 in population in which to live in the Southeast. Near the Blue Ridge Mountains, metropolitan areas of Virginia’s Roanoke Valley and North Carolina’s Piedmont Triad, and within easy driving distance of beaches along the Atlantic coast or larger metro areas like Charlotte, Raleigh, Atlanta, Richmond, or Washington, DC, Martinsville offers the best of tightly knit, highly affordable, neighborly life with easy access to the amenities of larger urban cities.

Founded in 1965, Ronco Communications is an integrator of innovative communications products and services, with a strong focus on IP communications and unified technologies. It is a privately owned and operated company, headquartered in Tonawanda, New York, with 10 locations spanning the East Coast. Ronco provides high-quality communications products, expert service, and a strong commitment to the communities they serve. For more information, please visit www.ronco.net.

Businesses are built on the experiences they provide, and every day millions of those experiences are built by Avaya (NYSE: AVYA). For over one hundred years, we’ve enabled organizations around the globe to win – by creating intelligent communications experiences for customers and employees. Avaya builds open, converged and innovative solutions to enhance and simplify communications and collaboration – in the cloud, on-premise or a hybrid of both. To grow your business, we’re committed to innovation, partnership, and a relentless focus on what’s next. We’re the technology company you trust to help you deliver Experiences that Matter. Visit us at www.avaya.com.

