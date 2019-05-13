DXC Technology Expands Data Center Infrastructure Services in North America Through Co-Location Services Agreement with Credit Suisse (USA), Inc.

TYSONS, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC), the world’s leading independent, end-to-end IT services company, has expanded its presence in data center co-location services by signing a long-term 13-plus year managed co-location services agreement with Credit Suisse (USA), Inc. Concurrently, DXC, through its data center co-location services subsidiary, will acquire a New Jersey data center from Credit Suisse.

The transaction expands the market presence of DXC to serve its enterprise clients needing mission critical infrastructure solutions with proximity to the New York metropolitan market, a major hub of operations for global financial institutions and other businesses.

“Enterprises are looking to capitalize on their infrastructure assets while participating in the digital technology trends and opportunities that help drive better business outcomes,” said H. C. Charles Diao, senior vice president of Finance and Corporate Development, DXC. “This partnership with Credit Suisse demonstrates DXC’s position as a leading global data center co-location and managed services provider, aligns with our strategic growth objectives, and strengthens DXC’s ability to help accelerate innovation for our clients.”

DXC Technology serves nearly 800 enterprise and government clients with managed data center services, business recovery services, and co-location services across 43 owned and leased sites globally, in addition to over 250 managed co-lo locations.

“This initiative supports clients who are transitioning to the cloud and employing new digital migration strategies for their changing infrastructure needs,” said Samson David, senior vice president, Global Deliver, DXC. “It also leverages DXC’s strength in migrating client workloads and meeting the co-location requirements of enterprise and government clients, thereby creating operating efficiencies and helping clients avoid capital expenditures.”

Credit Suisse (USA) Inc. is a US subsidiary of Credit Suisse AG. Credit Suisse AG is one of the world’s leading financial services providers. Its strategy builds on its core strengths; its position as a leading wealth manager, its specialist investment banking capabilities and its strong presence in its home market of Switzerland.

“We chose DXC as our partner in this transaction due to its ability to customize a financial and outsourcing solution that best meets our needs and our long-term infrastructure requirements,” said Andrew Federbusch, managing director and global head of Real Estate Workplace, Credit Suisse (USA), Inc. “This partnership supports our strategy of enhancing efficiency, generating productivity improvements, and allowing greater operational and strategic flexibility in our future IT infrastructure needs.”

