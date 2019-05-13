Grupo Gtd Goes Live With Netcracker’s Full-Stack BSS/OSS Suite for B2B Transformation

NICE, France--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NEC Corporation and Netcracker Technology announced today that Grupo Gtd, a leading South American service provider based in Chile, has gone live with Netcracker’s full-stack BSS/OSS suite as part of its large-scale B2B transformation program.

Grupo Gtd will use Netcracker’s comprehensive solution as the foundation to deliver three key outcomes: introduce the next generation of services, digitalize the customer experience and automate ordering and fulfillment processes.

The B2B market in South America is a rapidly growing and profitable segment, key to long-term business success. Through the use of Netcracker’s full-stack solution, Grupo Gtd can deliver new and innovative value-added enterprise services, opening new revenue streams in the region’s growing business market.

Netcracker’s digital-first approach will enable Grupo Gtd to deliver personalized customer engagement across traditional and new social channels while providing flexible rating, charging and billing capabilities optimized for enterprise offers. Netcracker’s highly automated customer care and order management introduce new levels of agility and speed in an increasingly competitive and fast-paced B2B market.

Netcracker’s infrastructure optimization capabilities through its Inventory and Discovery & Reconciliation offerings allow Grupo Gtd to maximize its investment in infrastructure assets, both network and IT, by ensuring the highest utilization and reducing stranded assets.

Grupo Gtd is committed to delivering innovative, high-quality communications and IT services across Chile, Peru, Colombia and Spain. The Netcracker BSS/OSS suite is being used to optimize business processes across Gtd Teleductos, the national B2B arm of the company; Gtd Manquehue, which serves residential and business customers in Santiago, Chile; and Telefónica del Sur, which delivers residential and business services across southern Chile.

Grupo Gtd is using Netcracker’s digital BSS solution comprised of offerings across Netcracker’s Digital Customer Enablement and Digital Business Enablement layers. These include Netcracker’s unified Convergent Rating & Charging, Customer Billing Management, Product Catalog, Product Lifecycle Management, CSR Desktop, E-Commerce & Marketplace, Social Channels & Care, Salesforce Management, Lead & Opportunity Management, Order Entry, Quote & SLA Management, Customer Care & Problem Management, Customer Order Management and Partner Relationship Management offerings.

Netcracker also deployed a comprehensive OSS solution as part of Grupo Gtd’s B2B transformation, which included Netcracker’s Active Mediation, Resource Inventory and Discovery & Reconciliation offerings.

“When we selected Netcracker as a partner in our companywide transformation, we trusted in its digital portfolio and delivery capabilities. The production launch of its full-stack BSS/OSS strongly validates Netcracker’s ability to deliver large-scale business transformation programs,” said Alberto Bezanilla, CEO at Grupo Gtd. “As a strategic partner, Netcracker is helping Gtd transform, standardize, enhance and streamline B2B business, sales and digital engagement and deliver significant value to our customers.”

“The shifting expectations of business and residential customers in South America means that service providers need to be able to provide new, digital services faster and more reliably,” said Fabio Gatto, General Manager of LATAM at Netcracker. “Bringing our BSS/OSS suite into production at Grupo Gtd will enable the operator to optimize critical processes and deliver a truly exceptional experience.”

