Northern Lights: Great Diamond Partners of Portland, Maine is Launched in Partnership with Dynasty Financial Partners

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Leading wealth advisors Steven Tenney, Joseph Powers, Helen Andreoli and Jack Piper today announced that they have partnered with Dynasty Financial Partners to form an independent wealth management firm called Great Diamond Partners. All four advisors had previously worked at UBS.

Based in Portland, Maine, the firm has a total staff of seven professionals, including four financial advisors. Joining from UBS are the following professionals:

Mr. Tenney is the CEO and Founding Partner of Great Diamond Partners. Mr. Tenney has worked at UBS since 1993, most recently as Senior Vice President and Senior Portfolio Manager. He is a Certified Portfolio Manager™ and a Certified Exit Planning Advisor™ (CEPA®).

Joseph Powers leads the Financial Planning and Insurance Strategies focus for Great Diamond Partners. He worked at UBS as a Private Wealth Advisor since 2000. He is a Certified Financial Planner ™ (CFP®), a Chartered Life Underwriter (CLU) and a Certified Exit Planning Advisor (CEPA®)

Helen Andreoli is the Chief Financial Officer and a Founding Partner of Great Diamond Partners. A 20-year veteran of the financial services industry, having worked at Morgan Stanley, Merrill Lynch and UBS Financial Services, she is a Certified Financial Planner™ (CFP®).

As a Founding Partner of Great Diamond, Jack Piper works with individuals and families, helping them to craft a plan to reach their financial goals. He also works on the investment team in developing and managing client portfolios. Mr. Piper worked as a financial advisor at UBS Wealth Management for four years. Prior to that, he worked at Bainco International Investors in Boston, holding a variety of positions before ultimately serving as a portfolio strategist.

Great Diamond Partners is an independent wealth management firm based in Portland, Maine. The firm integrates disciplined investment consulting with personalized advanced planning, superior technology and a boutique client experience. Consistent with their focus on families, many of whom are or have been business owners, the firm has deep expertise with business transition planning. Great Diamond Partners helps owners prepare for and execute successful transitions, whether that is an intergenerational wealth transfer, outright business sale or other possible outcome. Great Diamond Partners’ advisors are Certified Exit Planning Advisors and Certified Financial Planners, all skills needed to execute a successful transition.

“We have always maintained that every element of what we do needs to be in our clients’ best interests. Now we recognize the unquestionable benefits to clients in working as an independent firm, and the Dynasty structure allows us to execute on our vision,” according to Mr. Tenney. “We will be able to provide an even better client experience due to vastly improved technology, advanced planning resources and tools and the fiduciary environment when making recommendations. Finally, the expanded resources are tremendous – everything from advanced planning software to investment banking, investment consulting and business management.”

Great Diamond Partners plans to expand their footprint by recruiting like-minded advisors who may be seeking to join an independent advisory firm.

“The breakaway movement is reaching a tipping point. Again and again, some of the best advisors in the industry are seeking true independence as the model that is best for their clients, their employees, and themselves. We are seeing veteran advisors with 20 plus years at their firms choosing to take the road to independence and this movement is accelerating,” said Shirl Penney, CEO of Dynasty Financial Partners. “Specific to Great Diamond Partners, they are deeply committed to our home state of Maine. As someone who was born and raised in Maine, I am particularly proud to partner with high-caliber advisors like Steve, Joe, Helen and Jack and their remarkable team, and we welcome them to our Network of independent advisors. I am excited to have one the largest and leading financial advisory teams in Maine on the Dynasty platform and look forward to partnering with them to grow their business.”

Great Diamond Partners has partnered with Dynasty Financial Partners to leverage Dynasty’s wealth management services, people, leading technology, and capital support. The firm will be using Dynasty’s award-winning integrated Core Services platform for independent advisors and using Dynasty’s turn-key asset management platform (TAMP). They will have access to leading technology, including Dynasty’s proprietary advisor desktop, in-house specialists, home office support, and will benefit from the firm’s significant scale in the industry.

Among its other resource partners, Great Diamond Partners has selected Schwab to provide custody services for its clients’ assets and Black Diamond for consolidated asset and performance reporting.

For more information, please visit www.greatdiamondpartners.com.

About Dynasty Financial Partners

Dynasty Financial Partners is known for assisting advisors of integrity to better service their clients, run their businesses more profitably, grow faster, and enhance the enterprise value of the advisor’s firm. Dynasty does this by developing, sourcing and integrating management capabilities for some of the industry’s leading independent investment advisory firms. Dynasty’s award-winning integrated platform services delivery chassis offers a customized, open-architecture wealth management solutions and technology platform supporting advisors as they protect and grow their clients’ wealth. Dynasty hosts numerous events to allow the community to come together and allow top RIA firms to be independent but not alone. Dynasty also offers access to capital to help advisors expand, scale and grow their business. Dynasty’s core principle is “objectivity without compromise,” and the firm is committed to crafting solutions that allow investment advisors to act as true fiduciaries to their clients.

