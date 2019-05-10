Accenture Helps Occidental Advance Its Digital Transformation

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Accenture (NYSE: ACN) is helping Occidental Petroleum, an international oil and gas exploration and production company, accelerate the transformation of its information technology architecture in support of its business objectives.

Accenture, working with Occidental since 2016, is continuing to collaborate on ways to streamline core business processes from the back office to field operations to improve operational agility and efficiency and unlock business value.

Targeted benefits include reduced downtime and operational cost as well as enhanced production using digital capabilities. Accenture’s Innovation Hub will help the project’s teams to explore and act on the latest thinking, industry research and cutting-edge technology.

“Occidental strives to implement transformational technologies to improve operations and increase efficiencies across all of our business units,” said Yanni Charalambous, vice president and CIO for Occidental. “We look forward to continuing our collaboration with Accenture to capitalize on leading digital technologies and practices.”

Jeff Miers, a managing director in Accenture’s Energy practice and client account lead for Occidental, said, “Occidental is taking an end-to-end look at how digital technologies can be applied in the organization. This approach leaves no stone unturned in the hunt for new ways of working and improving efficiencies across the company.”

