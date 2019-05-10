Headspace Announces One Billion Minute Meditation Challenge in Celebration of Mental Health Awareness Month

SANTA MONICA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Headspace, a global leader in mindfulness and meditation, today announced a worldwide community challenge to benefit Mind, a mental health charity that provides advice and support to anyone experiencing a mental health problem, in celebration of Mental Health Awareness Month and World Meditation Day on May 15.

Headspace members will automatically participate anytime they engage with content within the Headspace app, logging minutes of either guided meditation or non-meditation content such as Audio Guided Runs or Sleep by Headspace. At the end of May, Headspace will donate one thousand dollars to Mind for every million minutes spent with Headspace, up to one million dollars.

“ Since its inception, Headspace’s mission has been to improve the health and happiness of the world,” said Rich Pierson, CEO and Co-Founder of Headspace. “ By partnering with Mind to celebrate Mental Health Awareness Month, we are hoping to further advance the conversation around mental health and improve access to as many tools for as many people around the world as possible.”

Paul Farmer, Chief Executive of Mind, said: “ We are delighted to partner with Headspace. The partnership will help us to reach a point where anyone with a mental health problem feels able to ask for, and access, the help they need. Money raised will fund our vital work including our Mind Infoline, information and advice services, and our campaigning to ensure everyone who has a mental health problem gets support and respect.”

In addition to the Billion Minute Meditation Challenge, Headspace has also launched “Living Mindfully,” a new featured collection of meditation content designed to infuse more mindfulness into everyday life with guided meditations on topics such as:

Life, to help members better connect to themselves and the world around them

Work, to find better ways to cope with workplace stressors

Finding Balance, to remind members to breathe, reset and renew

The featured collection demonstrates Headspace’s commitment to providing members with curated content to strengthen their meditation practice. For non-paying subscribers, Headspace offers daily sessions around a different theme, allowing everyone to improve their meditation practice.

For more information, visit the Headspace website at www.headspace.com.

