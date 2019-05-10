Acronis Chosen as Official Cyber Protection Partner of the World Champion Boston Red Sox

SCHAFFHAUSEN, Switzerland & BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Acronis, a global leader in cyber protection, today announced a technology partnership with the Boston Red Sox. The Major League Baseball’s reigning World Series Champions selected Acronis as its Official Cyber Protection Partner. Under the multi-year agreement, Acronis will provide innovative cyber protection solutions designed to improve data resiliency, while creating a more efficient, secure workflow that benefits the team both on and off the field.

As the Red Sox defend their championship, the team will gain access to Acronis’ cyber protection services. These include Acronis’ cutting-edge hybrid cloud architecture, disaster recovery, file sync and share, blockchain notarization and e-signature services, multi-machine deployment provisioning, enterprise-level managed file transfer, and anti-malware protection.

Red Sox Vice President of IT, Brian Shield said, “We’re thrilled to have Acronis as our Official Cyber Protection Partner. Acronis’ services offer an innovative blend of data protection and cybersecurity that will ensure all of our data, regardless of volume, is safe and secure so it’s available precisely when and where we need it. We look forward to a long and highly successful partnership with Acronis that will benefit our organization on and off the field.”

To ensure the efficiencies needed for top performance, both behind the scenes and on the diamond, all these services will be available through a single, easy-to-use management console. Using innovative technologies like artificial intelligence and machine learning, Acronis balances the Five Vectors of Cyber Protection – safety, accessibility, privacy, authenticity, and security (SAPAS) – to ensure a comprehensive defense for all data, applications, and systems.

This comprehensive approach delivers services that are easy to use, efficient, and secure – as well as reliable and cost-effective – which is why world-class teams like the Red Sox rely on Acronis’ technology. To expand the reach of SAPAS-based cyber protection, Acronis recently opened third-party developer access to the Acronis Cyber Platform, which will enable the development of apps that will extend the suitability of Acronis solutions for sports teams and other organizations even further.

Cyber protection on the field

As part of the Red Sox’s commitment to excellence, today and in seasons to come, the team relies on tens of thousands of scouting reports, more than 500 TB of performance data, coaching videos of every Red Sox player, and thousands of videos clips of MLB prospects. Creating, protecting, and sharing this information generates huge amounts of data and demands high levels of security. Through Acronis’ enterprise-level cyber protection services, this proprietary data is available when and where the team needs it while staying private and secure both in storage and in transit.

Cyber protection off the field

Additionally, Acronis’ cyber protection services will enable the Red Sox’s IT experts to manage their enormous data volumes and sophisticated digital environment more easily, efficiently, and securely than ever before. Acronis cyber protection services will also extend to over a hundred events hosted at Fenway Park annually, including concerts, conferences, and charitable events. Through their partnership with Acronis, the Red Sox will be able to provide data protection for critical digital assets across a large number of individual compute points for each year of the agreement.

Defending sports legends around the world

For more than 15 years, Acronis has provided innovative protection to organizations of all sizes including forward-thinking teams in data-driven professional sport and motorsport arenas. These partnerships include Formula One, Formula E, English Premier League football, NASCAR, and now Major League Baseball. These partnering teams know that Acronis cyber protection can improve their competitive performance and financial returns.

“Everyone at Acronis – particularly those at our Burlington, MA office – is thrilled that the Red Sox decided to team up with Acronis,” said Acronis Vice President and General Manager of the Americas Pat Hurley. “As a Boston native and life-long Red Sox fan, the opportunity to contribute to the success of one of baseball’s most storied franchises is very exciting. Acronis shares the Red Sox’s commitment to excellence and with the world’s most secure cyber protection solutions defending their digital environment, they’ll be empowered to achieve even more.”

This partnership announcement is well-timed, given the recent rise in malware attacks on high profile targets, including professional sports teams. Acronis’ innovative anti-malware defense, Acronis Active Protection, has already become a key line of defense for organizations. In 2018 alone, it blocked more than 400,000 attacks, saving an estimated $208 million in downtime and recovery costs.

Access to such innovative AI-based technology is also why the Red Sox are exploring a number of joint projects with Acronis that will push the limits of data analytics for the benefit of the entire game.

“Inside baseball” of cyber protection

A partnership between the World Series Champions and the world’s most secure cyber protection service underscores how vital it is for data-reliant organizations to understand and implement a cyber protection solution.

For IT and cybersecurity professionals investigating this field, Acronis’ Global Cyber Summit is the perfect opportunity to learn how cyber protection supports the safe and efficient growth of modern business. The Acronis Global Cyber Summit, which takes place in Miami, FL from October 13-16, will feature an appearance from a Boston Red Sox legend and world-renowned industry and cybersecurity speakers, including Robert Herjavec and Eric O’Neill.

Full details on the Summit’s speakers and agenda are available at acronis.events/summit2019.

