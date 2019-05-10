Greiner Bio-One Launches New MiniCollect® K2EDTA Capillary Tube into the Healthcare Market

MONROE, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Greiner Bio-One is pleased to announce the launch of the newly redesigned MiniCollect® K 2 EDTA Capillary Collection Tube. These tubes are intended for the collection, transport and evaluation of capillary samples. The redesigned product includes an integrated scoop, allowing droplets of blood to be collected easily following skin puncture and reducing the number of accessories required.

When the MiniCollect® K 2 EDTA Capillary Collection Tube is threaded into a 13x75mm carrier tube, the combination takes on the functionality of a standard blood collection tube. In addition, the MiniCollect® Complete offers the advantage of having the MiniCollect® permanently affixed to the carrier tube, which can be labeled as the primary tube.

Greiner Bio-One North America, Inc. is a privately held plastic manufacturing company located in Monroe, NC whose three divisions manufacture a variety of products for the medical and research fields. The manufactured products include plasticware for the cultivation and analysis of cell and tissue cultures, microplates for high-throughput screening related to drug screening, products for blood and specimen collection, tests for the detection of bacteria and viruses, as well as, custom-made products. As an international manufacturer with global reach, Greiner Bio-One provides the manufacturing, distribution logistics and product application support to the world’s largest hospitals, pharmaceutical and biotechnology corporations.

