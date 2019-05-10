Knightscope Hires Maxim Group LLC

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Knightscope, Inc., a developer of advanced physical security technologies focused on enhancing U.S. security operations, announced today that it has engaged Maxim Group LLC as its exclusive online broker-dealer through its M-Vest platform in support of the Company’s $50 million Series S Preferred Stock Offering.

Maxim Group is a leading full-service investment banking, securities and wealth management firm headquartered in New York.

“We had been searching for a broker-dealer with the breadth and depth of full-service investment bank that had a strong retail presence – but also had the foresight to understand and leverage new regulatory frameworks combined with a digital transaction process,” said William Santana Li, chairman and chief executive officer, Knightscope, Inc.

Clifford Teller, Head of Investment Banking at Maxim Group said, “Our Investment Banking team has always been dedicated to providing trusted strategic advice and thoughtful financing solutions to our emerging growth companies. The addition of M-Vest to our existing powerful full-service platform will enhance our ability to meet the needs of our Investment Banking clients by reaching a broader range of investors.”

HOW TO INVEST

If you are interested in learning more about M-Vest and investing in Knightscope, simply visit www.m-vest.com/knightscope.

About Knightscope

Knightscope is an advanced security technology company based in Silicon Valley and builds the ultimate in security guards. Our security robots deter, detect and report…autonomously. Our long-term ambition is to make the United States of America the safest country in the world. Learn more about us at www.knightscope.com. Follow Knightscope on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram.

About Maxim Group LLC

Maxim Group LLC is a leading full-service investment banking, securities and wealth management firm headquartered in New York. The Firm provides a full array of financial services including investment banking; private wealth management; and global institutional equity, fixed income and derivative sales & trading, equity research and prime brokerage services to a diverse range of corporate clients, institutional investors and high net worth individuals. Maxim Group is a registered broker-dealer with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and the Municipal Securities Rulemaking Board (MSRB), and is a member of the following: Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA), Securities Insurance Protection Corporation (SIPC), NASDAQ Stock Market and NYSE Arca, Inc. To learn more about Maxim Group, visit www.maximgrp.com.

M-Vest, a division of Maxim Group LLC, takes the entire public offering process online by giving issuers a platform to conduct offerings and raise capital under Regulation A and Regulation D. Investors have the ability to review offering documents, open an account, and invest directly online through the M-Vest website at www.m-vest.com.

Legal Disclaimer

Knightscope and www.knightscope.com are operated by Knightscope, Inc. Investment opportunities are "private placements", are subject to long hold periods, are illiquid investments and investors must be able to afford the loss of their entire principal. Offers to buy or sell any security can only be made through official offering and subscription documents that contain important information about risks, fees and expenses. You should conduct your own due diligence including consultation with a financial advisor, attorney, accountant, or other professional that can help you to understand the risks associated with the investment opportunity. Securities transactions processed by M-Vest, a division of Maxim Group LLC, Member FINRA|SIPC. Knightscope and Maxim Group LLC are not affiliated.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release may contain forward-looking statements regarding projected business performance, operating results, financial condition and other aspects of the company, expressed by such language as “expected,” “anticipated,” “projected” and “forecasted.” These statements also include estimates of the pace of customer adoption of the Company’s products, engineering developments and prototype capabilities. Please be advised that such statements are estimates only and there is no assurance that the results stated or implied by forward-looking statements will actually be realized by the company. Forward-looking statements may be based on management assumptions that prove to be wrong. The Company’s predictions may not be realized for a variety of reasons, including due to competition, customer sales cycles, and engineering or technical issues, among others. The Company and its business are subject to substantial risks and potential events beyond its control that would cause material differences between predicted results and actual results, including the company incurring operating losses and experiencing unexpected material adverse events.