DevDigital Selected as a Google Cloud Partner

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--DevDigital is excited to announce that the custom enterprise software development company has been selected has a certified Google Cloud Partner, joining an elite group of around 900 businesses and individuals world-wide who are certified Google Partners.

“This is a big deal. I’m really proud of this. Everybody at DevDigital is going to have the opportunity to go through various Google certifications,” said DevDigital Co-Founder and Managing Partner Peter Marcum about DevDigital becoming a partner, who join a list that includes Salesforce, Cisco, Deloitte, and SAP.

DevDigital’s Cloud Affiliate will be under the name Azler Cloud Tech, LLC, and provide the following Google Cloud capabilities at the moment: app engine, mobile application development, migration planning, and content management.

The certification of DevDigital by Google will create more programming opportunities, and DevDigital employees will be acquiring various Google certifications. DevDigital will also be able to provide numerous services, such as G-Suites, Kubernetes and Firebase.

DevDigital continues to be one of the largest software development shops in Tennessee. With a team of over 130 programmers and support staff, DevDigital has successfully delivered over 1,500 projects and over one million hours of programming during its 11 years of service.