AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of TD Reinsurance (Barbados) Inc.

OLDWICK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AM Best has affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “a+” of TD Reinsurance (Barbados) Inc. (TD Re) (Barbados). The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable.

The ratings reflect TD Re’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best categorizes as very strong, as well as its strong operating performance, neutral business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management.

TD Re primarily is a life reinsurer that ultimately is owned by The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD Bank). TD Re principally reinsures credit insurance policies underwritten by third-party life insurance carriers on consumer loans originated by TD Bank’s Canadian retail branches. In 2017, the company finalized its first general insurance transaction with another TD Bank subsidiary with a 25% quota share on homeowners and private passenger auto insurance. Despite this change, the company continues to have a high return on equity due to favorable underwriting results on a solid capital base through 2018. Furthermore, the company maintains a high quality investment portfolio that adequately matches its liability profile.

These strengths are offset partially by a dependence on Canadian consumer loan originations for growth and the recent move to take on what AM Best categorizes as higher risk products in the new general insurance transaction. While the company’s financial leverage initially increased as a result of this business change, AM Best notes that the overall balance sheet strength remains very strong.

