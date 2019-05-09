Global Promo Partners Catch POKÉMON Fever as Anticipation Ramps up for the Big-Screen Debut of Warner Bros. Pictures and Legendary Pictures’ “POKÉMON Detective Pikachu” on May 10th

BURBANK, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Global retail giant 7-Eleven and a full team of powerhouse brands led by Burger King, Delta Air Lines, Pillsbury, Menchie’s Frozen Yogurt and Build-A-Bear, plus more than 100 international partners, including 45 diverse companies in China — an unprecedented number for the Studio — are bringing an estimated total value of more than $100 million in promotional support to “POKÉMON Detective Pikachu.” The broad strategic reach of such trusted industry leaders across a range of media, digital, in-store, in-theater and interactive opportunities will engage moviegoers everywhere, as fans eagerly await the first-ever live-action Pokémon adventure, with an all-star cast led by Ryan Reynolds in the title role. The film opens in theaters around the world beginning in early May.

Gene Garlock, Executive Vice President of Worldwide Promotional Partnerships and Alliances, says, “The Pokémon brand itself is a global phenomenon with an ever-growing fanbase. We are excited to partner with such formidable brands who can hit key audiences outside the studio’s media buy and extend our target audience beyond the all-important fans in creative and impactful ways and get the word out that this is a must-see film event.”

Citing robust support from a range of consumer outlets from food and fashion to hospitality and travel, James Ngo, SVP of Franchise Management for Legendary Entertainment, adds, “The beautiful visuals and cuteness of the Pokémon in ‘POKÉMON Detective Pikachu’ are resonating with our partners in China. The film is a perfect vehicle for these brands to speak to a family audience, from children to parents and young adults.”

Activating in numerous territories including the U.S., Canada, Mexico, China and Korea, 7-Eleven’s multi-faceted campaign launched on April 10th with a digital, outdoor and in-theater campaign showcasing an exciting interactive AR experience within its 7 Rewards loyalty platform through the 7-Eleven app. Within the app, fans can become part of 7-Eleven’s Neighborhood Watch to search for missing Pokémon for points and prizes. In stores, 7-Eleven’s customers visiting participating locations are greeted with fully integrated signage and will find a treasure trove of fun Pokémon and “POKÉMON Detective Pikachu” items, including a limited edition themed Mystery Slurpee drink and Hi-Hat Mocha coffee flavor tied to a scene from the movie, as well as limited edition custom-branded products such as “POKÉMON Detective Pikachu” chocolate bars, cookies and cupcakes, as well as collectible Slurpee cups, coffee tumblers and straws, Pokémon merchandise and exclusive Pokémon cards.

Global partner Burger King, fresh from their success with Warner Bros. on the blockbuster “Aquaman,” is rolling out a special kid’s meal with six “POKÉMON Detective Pikachu” premiums in its 13,000 locations worldwide, including the U.S. and China. The program will invite families into the world of the film and will introduce them to six of the film’s prominent characters. Burger King is supporting their efforts with messaging in and outside their restaurants, online and with TV media in select markets and international territories.

Another global partner, Delta Air Lines, is launching an exclusive, in-flight, behind-the-scenes content piece across nearly 100% of its domestic and international fleet, and will feature the piece on their Spotlight channel, which highlights the best of the carrier’s in-flight entertainment.

Pillsbury and its parent company, General Mills, has parlayed its existing license with The Pokémon Company International to introduce custom packaging with theatrical artwork on its popular Pokémon Shape sugar cookies.

One of North America’s largest self-serve frozen yogurt franchises, Menchie’s Frozen Yogurt, will offer fun “POKÉMON Detective Pikachu” themed fro-yo cakes and collectible cups, and a social media sweepstakes giveaway of film-themed gift packs.

Additionally, Build-A-Bear joins the party with a film-themed scavenger hunt at select locations worldwide.

Highlights of the China campaign include Genting Cruise Lines, covering mainland China, Hong Kong and Singapore, with onboard themed media and costume character meet-and-greets. Major dairy distributor Yili Group will support the film with fun pop-up stores in 40 cities, outdoor media and packaging throughout its retail outlets. And Luckin Coffee, the country’s second-largest and rapidly expanding coffee shop, will play on the film’s coffee references with themed cups and in-store displays in tandem with a social media push on Wechat to its nearly 300,000 followers.

About the Movie

The first-ever live-action Pokémon adventure, “POKÉMON Detective Pikachu” stars Ryan Reynolds as Detective Pikachu and is based on the beloved Pokémon brand — one of the world’s most popular, multi-generation entertainment properties and one of the most successful media franchises of all time. Fans everywhere can now experience the iconic Pokémon Pikachu on the big screen as never before, as Detective Pikachu, a Pokémon like no other. The film also showcases a wide array of beloved Pokémon, each with its own unique powers and personality. The story begins when ace detective Harry Goodman goes mysteriously missing, prompting his 21-year-old son Tim to find out what happened. Aiding in the investigation is Harry’s former Pokémon partner, Detective Pikachu: a hilariously wise-cracking, adorable super-sleuth who is a puzzlement even to himself. Finding that they are uniquely equipped to work together, as Tim is the only human who can talk with Pikachu, they join forces on a thrilling adventure to unravel the tangled mystery. Chasing clues together through the neon-lit streets of Ryme City — a sprawling, modern metropolis where humans and Pokémon live side by side in a hyper-realistic live-action world — they encounter a diverse cast of Pokémon and uncover a shocking plot that could destroy this peaceful co-existence and threaten the whole Pokémon universe.

“POKÉMON Detective Pikachu” also stars Justice Smith, Kathryn Newton, Suki Waterhouse, Omar Chaparro, Chris Geere, Rita Ora, with Ken Watanabe and Bill Nighy. The film is directed by Rob Letterman, from a screenplay by Dan Hernandez & Benji Samit and Rob Letterman and Derek Connolly, story by Dan Hernandez & Benji Samit and Nicole Perlman, based on the “Detective Pikachu” video game developed by Creatures Inc. It is produced by Mary Parent, Cale Boyter, Hidenaga Katakami and Don McGowan; with executive producers Joe Caracciolo, Jr., Ali Mendes, Tsunekazu Ishihara, Kenji Okubo, Toshio Miyahara, Hiro Matsuoka, Koji Ueda. Music is by Henry Jackman.

Warner Bros. Pictures and Legendary Pictures present a Legendary Pictures Production in association with Toho Co., Ltd, a Rob Letterman Film. It will be distributed outside of Japan and China by Warner Bros. Pictures, in Japan by Toho Co., Ltd. and by Legendary East in China. Rated PG.