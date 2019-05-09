GMR: Notice to Holders of Certificates of Participation Series 2005-A, Certificates of Participation Series 2005-B, Certificates of Participation Series 2006-B

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Reference is hereby made to that certain Limited Liability Company Agreement of Gotham Motown Recovery, LLC (the “Company”), dated as of February 5, 2016 (the “LLC Agreement”), among Financial Guaranty Insurance Company, Detroit Retirement Systems Funding Trust 2005 and Detroit Retirement Systems Funding Trust 2006. Capitalized terms used herein and not otherwise defined herein shall have the respective meanings ascribed to such terms in the LLC Agreement.

The Company is contemplating certain Major Decisions and, in connection therewith, requests the consent and approval by the COPs Trust Members at the direction of the Majority of Holders to such Major Decisions and certain related matters pursuant to the LLC Agreement. If you would like additional information regarding such Major Decisions, please contact Derek Donnelly at (212) 312-3365 or by e-mail at Derek.Donnelly@fgic.com to arrange for execution of an NDA. Following your execution and delivery of an NDA, the Company will provide the relevant Decision Information with respect to such Major Decision.

About GMR

GMR is a Delaware limited liability company formed to own, manage, administer, and otherwise deal with certain assets received in connection with the City of Detroit’s bankruptcy. Please visit www.gmrllc.net.

