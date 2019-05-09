ReposiTrak® Backed by the Federation of Wholesalers Distributors as Food Safety and Compliance Platform for the UK

SALT LAKE CITY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ReposiTrak, Inc., the world’s only sourcing, compliance management and advanced commerce platform for retailing, is partnering with the Federation of Wholesale Distributors (FWD) in the United Kingdom through SerTech Exchange to promote the platform in the UK. The arrangement validates ReposiTrak as the preferred supplier compliance management platform for the UK food wholesale and distribution sector, and includes the development an industry standard for compliance and food safety similar to the ReposiTrak network in the US that is currently more than 80,000 supply chain connections.

FWD is a membership-based organization representing firms providing food and associated products to more than 400,000 retail and catering businesses in the United Kingdom. As a Supplier Partner of FWD, the association supports ReposiTrak as a supplier compliance management solution for its members.

“We’ve worked closely with SerTech Exchange and ReposiTrak parent company Park City Group to introduce a higher level of supplier management and food safety to the UK,” said James Bielby, CEO of FWD. “ReposiTrak’s solution is incredibly attractive for our members and their suppliers. I am encouraged with the early reaction we’ve seen from members with whom we’ve shared ReposiTrak.”

ReposiTrak is cloud-based compliance management platform representing the largest network of supply chain partners sharing compliance and food safety documents and data, utilized by more than 60% of leading retailers and wholesalers in the US, and their suppliers in more than 50 countries.

“As we consulted with leading industry representatives in the UK, we recognized that the wholesale industry had a very fragmented service provision when it comes to supplier compliance management and that the current solutions had limited adoption levels,” said Randy Fields, Chairman and CEO of Park City Group and ReposiTrak. “We have shaped our approach to the UK market to address these hurdles and to ensure that adopting ReposiTrak provides value for all supply chain participants, as we work to make ReposiTrak the industry standard for the UK and Europe, as it is here in North America.”

SerTech Exchange connects digital and e-commerce businesses directly with C-suite executives within the hospitality and retail industries, giving business leaders first-person insight to technology-enabled innovation that can enhance customer experiences and improve business performance and value.

“Our partnership with Park City Group in bringing ReposiTrak to the U.K. will generate tremendous value to all participants,” said Andrew Main, CEO of SerTech Exchange. “It has the potential to become the unifying supplier compliance management platform for the wholesale industry worldwide. We have been greatly encouraged by the reaction to this industry-leading technology platform from all the leaders with whom we’ve consulted.”

The ReposiTrak Speed Retail Platform drives growth and supports all supply and demand chain activities for retailers, manufacturers, and their trading partners, consisting of three product families; Compliance & Risk Management, Supply Chain Solutions, and MarketPlace Sourcing and B2B Commerce. Delivered via one technology platform, all the applications are mutually reinforcing and work synergistically to create value and positive impact across the entire enterprise.

About Park City Group and ReposiTrak®

Park City Group (NASDAQ: PCYG) is a Software-as-a-Service (“SaaS”) provider that brings visibility to the consumer goods supply chain through its ReposiTrak, Inc. subsidiary. ReposiTrak is The Speed Retail Platform, with three product families; Compliance & Risk Management, Supply Chain Solutions, and MarketPlace Sourcing and B2B Commerce. The platform provides retailers and suppliers with a robust solution suite to help enhance operational control and increase sales, while enabling them to protect their brands, reduce risk and remain in compliance with regulatory requirements. More information is available at www.parkcitygroup.com and at www.repositrak.com.

About SerTech Exchange

SerTech Exchange connects innovators, industry leaders, and researchers and enables key stakeholders to connect in pursuit of common goals and to benefit from each other’s expertise. The company was founded in 2017 by Andrew Main, who has spent thirty-five years in the Services Sector, latterly as UK CEO of one of the world’s leading Services companies. www.sertechexchange.com.

ABOUT FWD

The Federation of Wholesale Distributors (FWD) is the trade association for food and drink wholesalers in the UK. Its members provide food and associated products to over 400,000 retail and catering businesses, either by direct delivery or via cash and carry depots. Their customers range from small independent stores to large restaurant chains, and from local coffee shops to hospitals and schools.

As well as providing the perfect product mix for each of these diverse businesses, wholesalers support their customers with merchandising materials, business advice, training courses and inspirational ideas. FWD also works with product suppliers to help them take advantage of the opportunity to grow their brands through partnerships with FWD members.