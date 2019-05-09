Basware Expands Customer Base in Entertainment Sector

ESPOO, Finland--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Basware (Nasdaq: BAS1V), the global leader in networked source-to-pay solutions, e-invoicing and innovative financing services, has signed a deal with a new customer in the entertainment industry, a sector where Basware is a popular solution. With a global presence, the customer will implement the Basware purchase-to-pay (P2P) solution in close to 50 countries.

Basware earns accolades for being a pioneer in the open business-to-business (B2B) network approach and offering one of the most extensive, global e-invoicing networks. These capabilities allow the company to transform the P2P operations of businesses of all size and types, locally and internationally, with ease.

“As is the case with many of our customers that have operations across the world, our new customer needed a flexible, compliant, sophisticated global P2P solution,” stated Sami Peltonen, VP, Product and Business Management North America for Basware. “In this case, that meant technology that could support end users who speak multiple languages and could integrate with other technologies. Making it easy to spend smarter, regardless of process complexities or business size, is exactly what we do.”

Basware offers the largest open business network in the world and is the global leader in providing networked purchase-to-pay solutions, e-invoicing and innovative financing services. Our technology empowers organizations with 100% spend visibility by enabling the capture of all financial data across procurement, finance, accounts payable and accounts receivable functions. Basware is a global company doing business in more than 100 countries and is traded on the Helsinki exchange (BAS1V: HE).