KBRA Assigns Rating of A- to the KKR REIGN I Ltd Return-Enhanced Investment Grade Notes

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) assigns a rating of A- to the KKR Return-Enhanced Investment Grade Notes (REIGN).

KKR REIGN I Ltd. issued $700 million of Notes and KKR (NYSE: KKR), acting as investment advisor, will invest the proceeds in a portfolio comprised of: Principal Assets, Liquid Assets, and Private Assets. The overall investment objective is to maximize risk-adjusted returns while also minimizing the risk of principal impairment. The Principal Assets, approximately 35%-45% of Note proceeds, will be invested in zero-coupon U.S. Treasury securities whose accreted value will fully meet principal on the Notes at their scheduled 2049 maturity. Meanwhile, Liquid Assets, initially 55%-65% of the portfolio, will be invested in money market funds, treasuries, and corporate bonds designed to fund the fixed coupon on the Notes, and to, over time, fund investment in Private Assets. The Private Assets will consist of a master partnership which collectively owns the respective LP interests in funds managed by KKR, as well as co-investments managed by KKR.

KKR anticipates that 60% to 80% of initial Private Asset commitments will consist of fund investments, with the remaining 20% to 40% in co-investments. KBRA believes that co-investments further strengthen the alignment between KKR and Note holders.

Since scheduled principal on the Notes is fully covered by the accreting Principal Assets, the primary risks include the ability of KKR to generate cashflow from Liquid Assets and Private Assets to meet fixed coupon interest payments during various periods over the life of the transaction and also the ability of all of the portfolios to meet principal re-payment obligations under acceleration events. In addition to the fixed coupon, the Notes will have a performance coupon and a variable coupon. KBRA’s rating addresses only the timely payment of the fixed coupon and does not apply to the performance coupon or the variable coupon.

To access the rating report, click here.

The ratings are based on KBRA’s Global Closed-End Securities Issuance Rating Methodology published on August 10, 2016.

