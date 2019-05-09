Hyatt and Small Luxury Hotels of the World Expand Relationship to More Than 200 Hotels

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE: H) and Small Luxury Hotels of the World™ (SLH) today announced the ongoing expansion of Hyatt’s and SLH’s existing loyalty alliance, celebrating a milestone of over 200 participating SLH hotels around the world for World of Hyatt members to earn and redeem points and enjoy on-property benefits. This latest expansion has quadrupled the number of participating SLH properties since the alliance launched in November 2018, and its expansion is expected to continue throughout 2019.

“We encourage World of Hyatt members to explore these luxurious destinations around the globe, from Croatia to New Zealand,” said Amy Weinberg, senior vice president, World of Hyatt. “The rapid growth of this strategic loyalty alliance is a testament to our commitment to delivering unique experiences wherever our members travel and continuing to extend the genuine care they have come to expect from Hyatt to more locations around the world.”

World of Hyatt members now have access to more than 200 of SLH’s luxury boutique hotels that offer new locations across growth markets for Hyatt, including Croatia, Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Italy, Kenya, Mozambique, New Zealand, Portugal, St. Vincent and The Grenadines and Turks and Caicos and more.

Through this exclusive relationship, World of Hyatt members can explore sought-after destinations like Monkey Island Estate, an 18th century estate turned boutique retreat on a private island on the Thames, Berkshire; Ovolo The Valley Brisbane, a boutique oasis located in the center of Fortitude Valley, Brisbane’s ultra-hip entertainment district; Mykonos Riviera Hotel and Spa, a sun-drenched luxury resort tucked against the rocky backdrop of centuries-old Aegean cliffs; Enso Ango Fuya II, an artful Kyoto escape set across five Zen-inspired buildings; and Hotel Nantipa, a Costa Rican paradise retreat immersed in the surf culture of Santa Teresa.

“This alliance has proven to be a perfect match. We are seeing a positive impact on reservations for our hotels from World of Hyatt members,” said Jean-François Ferret, chief executive officer, Small Luxury Hotels of the World™. “Exposure to more than 16 million World of Hyatt members has not only helped increase reservations, but also allows us to expand our brand awareness while providing more luxury boutique hotels options for World of Hyatt members to choose from on their travel journey.”

Since the World of Hyatt and SLH alliance launched in November 2018, the countries members have most visited include Italy, the UK, France, China and Greece. World of Hyatt members can take advantage of the following loyalty benefits when booking a participating SLH hotel through a Hyatt channel:

Earning and Redemption

World of Hyatt members earn five Base Points per $1 USD spent on eligible room revenue

World of Hyatt members will receive their standard tier Bonus Points on eligible room revenue spend (10% Discoverist, 20% Explorist, 30% Globalist)

Qualifying nights at participating SLH hotels will count toward earning World of Hyatt elite-tier status

World of Hyatt members can redeem points to use for free night awards on SLH hotel reservations; each participating SLH property has been categorized into Hyatt’s existing hotel award chart.

Member Benefits

Participating SLH properties will provide the following on-property benefits to all World of Hyatt members, regardless of status:

Complimentary Wi-Fi

Daily complimentary continental breakfast for two guests

Room upgrade (one category at check-in if available)

Early check-in (noon, based upon availability at check-in)

Late check-out (2:00pm, based upon availability at check-in)

About Small Luxury Hotels of the World

Small Luxury Hotels of the World™ (SLH) is the most desirable community of independently minded travellers and independently spirited hotels in the world. We turned the luxury boutique hotel into a phenomenon and selected the distinctive, the diverse and the downright delightful. People, places and experiences with individual character, intimate charm and inherent class. We've personally visited, vetted and verified over 500 hotels in more than 80 countries. We are envisioning a future where people experience the world with intention, experience its intensity and protect its integrity. Be part of the community and join us at INVITED or visit us at www.slh.com.

About World of Hyatt

World of Hyatt is Hyatt’s award-winning guest loyalty program uniting Park Hyatt®, Miraval®, Grand Hyatt®, Andaz®, The Unbound Collection by Hyatt®, Hyatt Regency®, Hyatt®, Hyatt Ziva™, Hyatt Zilara™, Thompson Hotels®, Hyatt Centric®, Hyatt House®, Hyatt Place®, Hyatt Residence Club® and Exhale® on a global scale. Members who book directly through Hyatt channels can enjoy personalized care and access to distinct benefits including Guest of Honor, confirmed suite upgrades at time of booking, diverse wellbeing offerings, mobile key and exclusive member rates. With more than 16 million members, World of Hyatt offers a variety of ways to earn and redeem points for hotel stays, dining and spa services, wellbeing-focused experiences through the FIND platform, offerings through Hyatt’s wellbeing brands Exhale and Miraval; as well as the benefits of Hyatt’s strategic loyalty alliances with Small Luxury Hotels of the World™ and MGM Resorts International. Travelers can enroll for free at world.hyatt.com, download the World of Hyatt app for android and IOS devices and connect with Hyatt on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.