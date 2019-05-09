KBRA Releases Monthly Auto Loan Indices for April

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) releases its Auto Loan Indices for the month of April and adds loan level transition matrices to its monthly reporting package.

Securitized auto loan collateral pools showed improved credit performance during the March collection period (April reporting period), with the benefit of tax refunds likely driving annualized net losses and delinquency rates lower.

Although our indices showed improved year-over-year metrics, loan level data showed slightly less sanguine results. The number of prime and non-prime borrowers that went from 60+ days delinquent to current in March came in at 24.8% and 21.5%, respectively. This is slightly lower than the 25.6% and 26.9% cure rate experienced in March 2018.

To access ratings, reports, and disclosures, click here.

CONNECT

WITH KBRA

Twitter

LinkedIn

Download the iOS App

YouTube

About KBRA and KBRA Europe

KBRA is a full-service credit rating agency registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as an NRSRO. In addition, KBRA is designated as a designated rating organization by the Ontario Securities Commission for issuers of asset-backed securities to file a short form prospectus or shelf prospectus. KBRA is also recognized by the National Association of Insurance Commissioners as a Credit Rating Provider and is a certified Credit Rating Agency (CRA) by the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA). Kroll Bond Rating Agency Europe Limited is registered with ESMA as a CRA.