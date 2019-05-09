ATSG Holds Annual Meeting of Stockholders

WILMINGTON, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Stockholders of Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) meeting here today re-elected eight directors, ratified the appointment of the Company’s outside auditors, and considered several other agenda items.

Directors of the Company re-elected to one-year terms on the Board were Richard M. Baudouin, Robert K. Coretz, Joseph C. Hete, Raymond E. Johns, Jr., Laura J. Peterson, Randy D. Rademacher, J. Christopher Teets, and Jeffrey J. Vorholt.

At the meeting, stockholders also:

Ratified the selection of Deloitte & Touche LLP as the independent registered public accounting firm of the Company for fiscal year 2019;

Approved on an advisory basis the compensation of the Company’s named executive officers for 2018;

Approved an amendment to increase the number of authorized shares of the Company’s common stock from 110 million to 150 million;

Approved the issuance of 20 percent or more of the Company's currently issued and outstanding common stock pursuant to the exercise of warrants by Amazon.com, Inc.;

Approved an amendment to give holders of 20 percent or more of the voting power of the Company's outstanding voting stock the right to call special meetings of stockholders; and

Rejected a shareholder proposal to give holders of 10 percent of the Company’s outstanding common stock the right to call special meetings.

A complete report of the results of the meeting will be filed in a Form 8-K with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About ATSG

ATSG is a leading provider of aircraft leasing and air cargo transportation and related services to domestic and foreign air carriers and other companies that outsource their air cargo lift requirements. ATSG, through its leasing and airline subsidiaries, is the world's largest owner and operator of converted Boeing 767 freighter aircraft. Through its principal subsidiaries, including three airlines with separate and distinct U.S. FAA Part 121 Air Carrier certificates, ATSG provides aircraft leasing, air cargo lift, passenger ACMI and charter services, aircraft maintenance services and airport ground services. ATSG's subsidiaries include ABX Air, Inc.; Airborne Global Solutions, Inc.; Airborne Maintenance and Engineering Services, Inc., including its subsidiary, Pemco World Air Services, Inc.; Air Transport International, Inc.; Cargo Aircraft Management, Inc.; and Omni Air International, LLC. For more information, please see www.atsginc.com.