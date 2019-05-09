Physicians’ Education Resource® to Host 37th Annual Chemotherapy Foundation Symposium: Innovative Cancer Therapy for Tomorrow®

CRANBURY, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Physicians’ Education Resource® (PER®), a worldwide leading resource for continuing medical education, will present the 37th Annual Chemotherapy Foundation Symposium: Innovative Cancer Therapy for Tomorrow®. The conference will take place Nov. 6-8 at the New York Marriott Marquis in New York City.

This year’s program will once again be co-chaired by Dr. Benjamin Levy, clinical director of medical oncology for the Johns Hopkins Sidney Kimmel Cancer Center at Sibley Memorial Hospital and associate professor of oncology at John Hopkins University School of Medicine. He will be joined by Dr. Adam M. Brufsky, professor of medicine, associate chief for the division of hematology/oncology, and co-director of the Comprehensive Breast Cancer Center and associate director of clinical investigations at the University of Pittsburgh, and Dr. William Oh, chief of the division of hematology and medical oncology, professor of medicine and urology and the Ezra M. Greenspan, M.D., professor in clinical cancer therapeutics at Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai and deputy director at the Tisch Cancer Institute.

“We look forward to hosting one of PER’s marquee oncology CME conference this fall,” said Phil Talamo, president of PER®. “As new and exciting breakthroughs and rapid changes continue to occur in the management of solid and hematologic malignancies, it is important that we continue to educate health care professionals in the treatment of cancer on the on the latest developments in cancer care, including chemotherapies, targeted therapies and immunotherapies.”

Each year, Chemotherapy Foundation Symposium: Innovative Cancer Therapy for Tomorrow® brings together more than 1,000 health care professionals for three days to network with the top minds in oncology. At this year’s meeting, internationally renowned faculty will provide attendees with expert insights on the latest developments in cancer therapeutics, offering an unparalleled opportunity to learn how innovative approaches fit into existing treatment paradigms to optimize care and outcomes for their patients with cancer.

