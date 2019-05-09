Lincoln Financial Group and Philadelphia Eagles Extend Stadium Naming Rights Through 2032 Season

PHILADELPHIA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Lincoln Financial Group (NYSE: LNC) and the Philadelphia Eagles announced today that they have agreed to extend the stadium naming rights for Lincoln Financial Field through the 2032 NFL season. The partnership, which began in 2002, is one of the longest naming rights relationships in the NFL. The state-of-the-art sports and entertainment facility is the home of the Philadelphia Eagles. Since kicking off the 2003 season, the Eagles have hosted many memorable moments at Lincoln Financial Field including, the famous “The Miracle of 4th and 26” conversion, the Snow Bowl in 2013, three NFC Championship games, and of course raising the Super Bowl LII Championship banner.

Over the first 15 years of the partnership, Lincoln Financial Field has become an iconic Philadelphia landmark, serving as home to the Temple Owls, several high-profile concerts, men’s and women’s international soccer matches, NCAA Lacrosse Championships, and 12 of the last 15 Army-Navy games. The stadium, which is also considered one of the greenest venues in sports, has remained fan-friendly by undergoing several key updates, including seating expansion, two new HD video boards, upgraded Wi-Fi, and a new sound system.

“We are extremely proud to continue our partnership with the Philadelphia Eagles, which plays a strategic role in elevating awareness of our brand to a wide and diverse audience,” said Dennis R. Glass, president and CEO, Lincoln Financial Group. “Additionally, our team connection has always gone much deeper than just the name on the stadium, and so we look forward to creating even more positive outcomes together that will benefit the local community.”

The extension of the relationship ensures that Lincoln Financial Group and the Eagles will continue to partner on community programs, such as the Eagles Eye Mobile and Eagles Glasses Lab, which provides underserved children throughout the Philadelphia region with access to eye exams, glasses and follow-up care annually. To date, this program has helped thousands of students receive eye care that was previously unavailable to them.

In addition to the community partnerships that fund and facilitate the Eagles Eye Mobile and Eagles Glasses Lab, Lincoln Financial Group is a presenting sponsor of the 2019 Eagles Autism Challenge, which raised over $2.5 million for autism research in its first year.

“We are excited to announce the continuation of our special partnership with Lincoln Financial,” said Philadelphia Eagles Chairman and CEO, Jeffrey Lurie. “Since the first day of our relationship in 2002, we’ve shared many great moments at Lincoln Financial Field, including three NFC Championships, a Snow Bowl, countless concerts, and important community events like the Eagles Autism Challenge. At the end of the day, relationships are what matter, so we are honored and appreciative to have an exceptional partner in Lincoln Financial who continues to demonstrate with this extension a shared commitment to our team, our fans, and the community.”

Under the new agreement, Lincoln Financial Group will have a more dynamic stadium presence with new signage prominently featured in, around and on top of the stadium.

Lincoln Financial Group provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. Today, more than 17 million customers trust our retirement, insurance and wealth protection expertise to help address their lifestyle, savings and income goals, as well as to guard against long-term care expenses. Headquartered in Radnor, Pennsylvania, Lincoln Financial Group is the marketing name for Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) and its affiliates. The company had $253 billion in assets under management as of March 31, 2019.

The Philadelphia Eagles are a National Football League franchise representing the NFC East Division. Established on July 8, 1933, the club was originally purchased by a group led by Bert Bell who moved the Frankford Yellow Jackets to Philadelphia and renamed them the Eagles. Now owned by Chairman and CEO Jeffrey Lurie, the Eagles are regarded as one of the league's storied franchises, having appeared in three Super Bowls, winning three NFL Championships, capturing the Lombardi Trophy at Super Bowl LII and featuring 15 Pro Football Hall of Famers. Since 2003, Lincoln Financial Field has been home to the Eagles, a state-of-the-art venue in South Philadelphia that serves as a prime destination for world-class entertainment.