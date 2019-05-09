Carr Signs a New Lease at WaveOffice at The Hub

WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Carr Properties announced today that it has signed a lease with Pie Insurance, an insurtech startup that provides workers' compensation insurance to small businesses, at WaveOffice at The Hub located at 1615 L Street NW in Washington, D.C. With the addition of Pie Insurance, only one suite remains available at this WaveOffice location. Pie Insurance will occupy two suites totaling 6,969 SF this coming June, joining Rive and Brightfield Strategies as WaveOffice customers at The Hub.

Commenting on the lease, Oliver Carr CEO of Carr Properties said, “We are very pleased to welcome Pie Insurance as a new customer to WaveOffice. Our WaveOffice brand offers move-in ready office suites with high-quality amenities and common areas, available on flexible lease terms as short as one year. To date, we have seen robust demand for WaveOffice, and we are pleased that Pie Insurance could take advantage of the flexibility that WaveOffice offers.”

Given the recent successes of the WaveOffice offering, Carr Properties will continue to expand its move-in ready suites with the addition of a new WaveOffice location at 2001 Pennsylvania Avenue in Washington, D.C. WaveOffice caters to companies seeking high-quality turnkey private spec suites ranging from 2,000 to 4,000 SF with the flexibility of a short-term license agreement. WaveOffice 2001 Penn is scheduled to deliver in summer 2019; interested companies can pre-lease to lock in their space by contacting info@waveoffice.com.

Pie Insurance was represented by Daniel Klueger and Melanie Matthews of The Tenant Agency.

About Carr Properties

Carr Properties is a privately held real estate investment trust that owns, manages, acquires and develops high-quality office properties in Washington, D.C., and Boston, MA. The company currently owns a portfolio of 17 commercial office properties totaling approximately 4.7 million square feet, as well as, a pipeline of five development projects that include: The Wilson and The Elm Development in Bethesda, MD; Signal House in the Union Market area of Washington, D.C.; and One Congress in Boston, MA. Upon completion, these projects will add 2.4 million SF of trophy-quality office space to the company’s portfolio. The company is continuing to expand its portfolio through strategic investments in the Washington, D.C., and Boston, MA areas. Additionally, Carr Properties owns and operates WaveOffice, a flexible office suites company.