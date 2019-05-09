Service Line Protection Available for Chattanooga Homeowners

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The City of Chattanooga has partnered with Service Line Warranties of America (SLWA) to offer homeowners exterior sewer service line repair plans. The coverage is optional and affordable. SLWA’s parent company, HomeServe USA, has been a member of the Chattanooga community since 2010 operating its national customer service call center here.

“Many homeowners are unaware that they are responsible for repairs to the sewer line on their property connecting their home to the city systems,” said Maura Sullivan, Chief Operating Officer, City of Chattanooga. “This means that homeowners can be stuck with the funding and hassle of a repair. As Chattanooga homes age along with the infrastructure serving them, we want to make sure residents are aware of the potential problems and costs they can be hit with and provide a solution. SLWA offers an affordable option for homeowners.”

Founded in 2003 and endorsed by the National League of Cities, SLWA has partnered with over 500 leading cities and municipalities in the U.S. to provide repair service plans that offer peace of mind and convenience. The company is committed to delivering high quality customer service and maintaining an A+ accredited rating with the Better Business Bureau.

“We’re proud to offer our service line plans to the homeowners of Chattanooga, where we’ve had our call center operations for almost a decade. Many residents already know about us through our 400-plus employees working our Chattanooga-based Customer Center of Excellence,” said John Kitzie, CEO of SLWA parent company HomeServe USA. “We’re thrilled to partner with the City of Chattanooga and look forward to the opportunity to provide our Chattanooga neighbors with the help they need when faced with a home repair emergency.”

The SLWA Service Line Warranty Program protects against leaks or blockages to pipes on homeowners’ property. Repairs to these pipes are not covered by basic homeowners’ insurance or by the City of Chattanooga. If a customer’s line is in need of repair, a simple call to the SLWA 24-hour hotline will dispatch a local licensed and qualified contractor to make the repairs. There are no service fees or deductibles. This program is voluntary and is being offered for the benefit of residents. The program is provided at no cost to the City of Chattanooga, no public funds are used to promote or administer it to city homeowners. This month homeowners will be receiving information about the program in the mail from SLWA with the city’s logo attached.

For questions about this service, or to enroll, please contact SLWA at 1-844-257-8795 or visit www.slwofa.com.

About Service Line Warranties of America

Service Line Warranties of America (SLWA) is part of HomeServe USA Corp (HomeServe), a leading provider of home repair solutions serving over 4 million customers across the U.S. and Canada. Founded in 2003, SLWA is the trusted source of utility line protection programs endorsed by the National League of Cities. Together with HomeServe, SLWA is dedicated to supplying best-in-class repair plans and delivering superior customer service to consumers through over 600 leading city, municipal and utility partners.