Agreement Secured by ProtoKinetix to Start Heart Research Product Validation Studies

MARIETTA, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ProtoKinetix, Incorporated (www.protokinetix.com) (the "Company" or "ProtoKinetix") (OTCQB:PKTX) is announcing that the Company has secured a partnership agreement with IMPART investigator team Canada at Dalhousie University and has now commenced studies to reveal the benefits of PKX-001 (AAGP®) in cardiac metabolism. These studies will determine the efficacy of PKX-001 as a cardioprotectant and will be led by Diabetes Canada Scholar, Dr. Thomas Pulinilkunnil. As the director of the IMPART cardiometabolic research program, Dr. Pulinilkunnil leverages extensive training in molecular and metabolic sciences from his training at the University of British Columbia, the University of Alberta Heart Institute and Harvard Medical School. Dr. Pulinikunnil is currently a tenured Associate Professor at Dalhousie University, Faculty of Medicine in the Department of Biochemistry and Molecular Biology. Dr. Pulinilkunnil will utilize sophisticated techniques and experimental models of type-2 diabetes, cardiac ischemia, and cardioncology to evaluate the therapeutic utility of PKX-001 as a cardioprotectant.

Cardioprotectants are used extensively in hospital settings when the circulation is bypassed. They are components of cardioplegia solutions that protect the heart of patients from ischemia (low blood flow), such as during open-heart surgery or in preparation for heart transplantation. The metabolic protection identified in work-to-date by research laboratories using the ProtoKinetix product, AAGP®, as part of the Company’s product development strategy, has also opened up the potential for therapeutic protection of the heart during chemotherapy. Cardioncology is an emerging field of interest globally, as the cure rates of chemotherapy continue to improve and extend life. Ensuring that the heart is safe during chemotherapy is of paramount importance to several treatments regimens.

“I am very optimistic that our program will determine the therapeutic utility of PKX-001 as a cardioprotective molecule and I am confident that our team will identify, at least in part, some of the molecular mechanisms involved in the functionality of PKX-001. Glycopeptides, such as these, are inherently fascinating to me because they were inspired by the natural world. As such, the fundamentals have already been established biologically in nature in demonstrating their ability to self-protect tissues from harmful conditions like cold temperatures, low oxygen, and exposure to toxic agents. Developing innovative therapies inspired by fundamental science is exciting to me and our research team.” – Dr. Thomas Pulinilkunnil

About IMPART investigator team Canada

IMPART is a growing consortium of scientists and clinicians that are collaborating to better understand the common threads of chronic disease related molecular pathophysiology. The team seeks to deliver innovative medical solutions through research, development, and clinical trials. The focus of this consortium is to address the unmet medical needs of special populations and medical conditions involving inflammation, metabolism, and physical abilities through research translation. The team is particularly concerned with vulnerable patients, as they have the most to gain from new medical innovations. The team uses an interdisciplinary approach to develop research questions, as well as uncover and deploy novel solutions for unmet medical needs.

More on IMPART

About ProtoKinetix, Incorporated

ProtoKinetix is a molecular biotechnology company that has developed and patented a family of hyper stable, potent glycopeptides (AAGP®) that enhance both engraftment and protection of transplanted cells used in regenerative medicine. Due to the results achieved over the last four years of testing, the University of Alberta has begun Phase 1 human clinical trials. Additional studies will be expanded to include whole organ transplantation and all therapies that are being developed globally to date; diabetes, retinal degeneration, cardiac repair and many other degenerative conditions. In addition, we are studying the potential impact on several cancer therapies.

For more Company information and to join our email listing visit our website at ProtoKinetix.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

