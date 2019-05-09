Datron Adds Services to Current IDIQ FMS Contract

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Datron World Communications, Inc. (www.dtwc.com), a leader in tactical military communications products, today announced the addition of training, support, and other critical services to the company’s $495M FMS IDIQ with the US Army Communications Electronics Command (CECOM). The revised contract facilitates Datron’s ability to offer a Total Package Approach to its FMS customers and end-users by matching cost-effective tactical radio systems with the necessary services to effectively field, utilize, and maintain the radio equipment.

“The addition of services has been an important part of our strategy as we continue to promote a full complement of radio communications products and services that match the requirements of our FMS customers with their capabilities,” said John Biljan, Datron’s VP of Sales and Marketing. “The addition of services to Datron’s IDIQ will considerably reduce the acquisition timeline for training and other services needed to fully support our customers in the field.”

Under the revised FMS contract, Datron will now offer a streamlined path to acquisitions for equipment training, Field Service Representative (FSR) support, and other requisite services needed to support and sustain the company’s tactical HF, VHF, and Multi-Band communications products. “Datron is a proud partner to the U.S. Government FMS program and strives to support its mission with technology and services that are in sync with the real needs of U.S. coalition partners,” said Art Barter, President and CEO of Datron. “This contract modification allows us to more aggressively compete in Security Cooperation programs by advancing partner nation capabilities with a full complement of technology their troops will actually use.”

About Datron World Communications, Inc.

Datron World Communications, Inc. delivers communications products and systems worldwide. The company’s offerings enable governments, security forces, and commercial users worldwide to establish and maintain critical voice, data, and video connectivity. Known for their ease-of-use and reliability, Datron’s products and systems are currently deployed in over 80 countries worldwide. Datron World Communications, Inc. was established in 1971 and is headquartered in San Diego, California, USA. For more information visit www.dtwc.com.