Enable Funding and Mystake Partner for End-to-End Service

SYDNEY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Australia’s most experienced equity crowdfunder – enable Funding – has partnered with myStake, an emerging new technology asset registry and financial transaction platform.

By choosing myStake as the preferred registry service enable Funding gives issuers and investors an end-to-end platform for capital raising, registry, corporate actions, investor relations and liquidity.

Using next generation, smart contract encoded, distributed ledger technology, the myStake platform empowers businesses to manage their own asset administration and investor relations. Believed to be a first anywhere in the world myStake has also combined distributed ledger technology with the new payments platform (NPP) to allow a buyer and seller trade shares without the need for expensive third party clearing and settlement houses.

enable Funding Chief Executive and Executive Director Will Leitch says “the myStake platform completes our unique market offering. We already lead the market with our business evaluation technology – IMENCA. Our investor base now have access to tested investment opportunities as well as ‘best in class’ investor relations, asset transparency and liquidity that no other crowdfunder or registry service offers”.

myStake Chief Executive Officer Matthew Mills concurred. “enable Funding are the perfect choice for partnership as they see the opportunity with our technology. Our first joint customer to raise capital through enable Funding has chosen myStake over our ASX listed rivals as they want to offer their investors some liquidity whilst maintaining control”.

About myStake:

myStake is an end-to-end asset digitisation platform for equity management that delivers compliance, transparency and liquidity to shareholders.

enable Funding is the world’s first equity crowdfunding platform with more than 175 companies funded and 30,000+ investor members.