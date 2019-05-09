Industry Leaders Race Ramps® and DRC Holdings Combine to Create MOTIS Brands®

GERMANTOWN, Wis.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Race Ramps® LLC (Escanaba, MI) and DRC Holdings (Germantown, WI) announced their consolidation today and the creation of a new parent company, MOTIS Brands. The consolidated entity manufactures and distributes leading brands in the loading, hauling, mobility and automotive segments. Backed by private equity firm Rotunda Capital, MOTIS Brands aims to deliver continued growth with its proprietary brands and product innovation.

Race Ramps, known for its innovative, customer-driven solutions and proprietary manufacturing processes, combines with DRC Holdings, which is propelled by its patented product designs, broad distribution, and extensive sales and marketing capabilities. Parent company MOTIS Brands is now the home to a collection of industry leading brands including Race Ramps®, Silver Spring Mobility®, Heavy Duty Ramps®, Black Widow®, Rage Powersports®, Guardian Industrial Products™, Kill Shot®, Tilt-a-Rack®, and Harbor-Mate®.

“Each division of MOTIS Brands offers unique capabilities and operating advantages, pairing eCommerce expertise and innovative product design,” said Rich Spratt, CEO of MOTIS Brands. “We were thrilled to put these great companies together, and MOTIS Brands will maintain and leverage the best of each. These brands have a consistent track-record of bringing superior products and innovative solutions to the market, and we intend to accelerate these efforts.”

Rich Heinz, the founder and developer of Race Ramps, echoed Spratt’s sentiments. “MOTIS Brands represents the alignment of innovative manufacturers that can advance an exceptional R&D effort. Together we are developing new products and solutions while maintaining a superior customer buying experience.”

About MOTIS Brands

MOTIS Brands operates around a core belief that ‘work and life is best done with full access to the people, projects and passions that move you’. For loading, hauling, automotive and accessibility, the MOTIS family of brands deliver innovation and value at every level. Headquartered in Germantown, WI, MOTIS Brands proudly designs, develops, and distributes a collection of industry leading brands including Race Ramps®, Silver Spring Mobility®, Heavy Duty Ramps™, Black Widow®, Rage Powersports®, Guardian Industrial Products™, Kill Shot®, Tilt-a-Rack®, and Harbor-Mate®. For more information on MOTIS Brands, visit www.motisbrands.com.

About Rotunda Capital

Rotunda Capital Partners is a private equity firm that invests equity capital in established and profitable lower middle market companies. The firm uses a rigorous approach to identify market-leading companies with identifiable growth opportunities and capable management teams in targeted sectors, including distribution, logistics, specialty finance, and business services. Rotunda Capital partners with management to build data-driven growth platforms. Since 2009, Rotunda Capital has completed twelve platform investments and realized five exits. The partners of Rotunda Capital actively provide guidance and draw on deep industry and financial relationships to contribute to the successful execution of Rotunda’s companies’ strategic plans. For more, visit www.rotundacapital.com.