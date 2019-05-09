California Pizza Kitchen Lands at Philadelphia International Airport Offering Fresh and Creative Menu Items for Breakfast, Lunch and Dinner.

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--California Pizza Kitchen (CPK) has arrived at Philadelphia International Airport (PHL) Terminal E. Now open daily from 5 a.m. through to the final scheduled flight of the day, the new CPK at PHL, adjacent to Gate E12, offers travelers a wide range of fresh and creative menu items made-to-order, including California-style hand-tossed pizzas, healthful salads, high-quality sandwiches, craft cocktails and CPK’s breakfast menu. In addition to a full-service dining room and bar, CPK at PHL also offers a convenient to-go counter where guests can grab a quick bite and a cup of coffee before or after a flight. Operated in partnership with Areas, a leading provider of food & beverage and retail services in the travel industry, CPK at PHL offers travelers an elevated approach to dining in the airport setting and is the newest addition to airport retail developer MarketPlace’s award-winning portfolio at PHL.

“We are very proud to partner with Areas to bring California Pizza Kitchen’s globally inspired menu to our traveling guests at Philadelphia International Airport,” said Jim Hyatt, CEO and President of California Pizza Kitchen. “Our second location with Areas and our fifth location in the greater Philadelphia area, we look forward to serving airport guests the same delicious, high-quality food and beverages and world-class hospitality that they expect from our traditional locations.”

“We are thrilled to grow our partnership with such an exceptional brand as California Pizza Kitchen, and bring this delicious family-friendly and full-service restaurant to our guests at PHL,” said Sergio Rodriguez, CEO of Areas in the United States.

“We are excited about the new addition of California Pizza Kitchen. It is a perfect stop for travelers to enjoy great eating and a full dining room and bar in a first-class high quality environment,” said Mel Hannah, vice president and general manager of Philadelphia Marketplace.

Global flavors with a California twist, prepared fresh from scratch every day

Highlights of the CPK at PHL menu include:

Artisan hand-tossed pizzas: Eight varieties available made fresh-to-order, from CPK’s Original BBQ Chicken Pizza and Thai Chicken Pizza, to the new, Philly Cheesesteak Pizza , exclusive to this location and featuring marinated grilled steak with caramelized onions, Cremini mushrooms, shaved poblano peppers, American & Monterey Jack, served with tangy pepperoncini.

Eight varieties available made fresh-to-order, from CPK’s Original BBQ Chicken Pizza and Thai Chicken Pizza, to the new, , exclusive to this location and featuring marinated grilled steak with caramelized onions, Cremini mushrooms, shaved poblano peppers, American & Monterey Jack, served with tangy pepperoncini. Cauliflower Pizza Crust: A delicious veggie-based crust option available on all pizza varieties for an additional $2.75.

A delicious veggie-based crust option available on all pizza varieties for an additional $2.75. CPK’s Original BBQ Chicken Chopped Salad: Black beans, sweet corn, jicama, fresh cilantro & basil, crispy corn tortilla strips, Monterey Jack and housemade herb ranch. Topped with BBQ chicken, tomatoes and scallions.

Black beans, sweet corn, jicama, fresh cilantro & basil, crispy corn tortilla strips, Monterey Jack and housemade herb ranch. Topped with BBQ chicken, tomatoes and scallions. CPK Classic Breakfast Sandwich: Choice of a housemade chicken sausage patty, applewood smoked ham or Nueske’s applewood smoked bacon with cage-free eggs omelette style, mayo, and melted Cheddar on toasted Brioche. Served with Crispy Parmesan Potatoes.

Choice of a housemade chicken sausage patty, applewood smoked ham or Nueske’s applewood smoked bacon with cage-free eggs omelette style, mayo, and melted Cheddar on toasted Brioche. Served with Crispy Parmesan Potatoes. Beverly Hills Breakfast Sandwich : Cage-free eggs omelette style, smashed avocado, mayo, sliced tomato with fresh basil & arugula on toasted Brioche. Served with Crispy Parmesan Potatoes.

: Cage-free eggs omelette style, smashed avocado, mayo, sliced tomato with fresh basil & arugula on toasted Brioche. Served with Crispy Parmesan Potatoes. Crispy Brioche French Toast: Golden brown cornflake-crusted Brioche topped with seasonal fresh berry compote, vanilla bean yogurt and powdered sugar.

Hand-crafted cocktails and signature sangrias

CPK at PHL offers a full bar featuring hand-crafted cocktails made with premium spirits, fresh fruits and herbs, such as the Ultimate Bloody Mary, made with Tito’s Handmade Vodka, Ancho Reyes Chile Liqueur, horseradish and tomato juice with a fennel salt rim and topped with spicy pepperoni, Mozzarella, olive, fresh lemon and thyme; and the Blueberry Ginger Smash, made with Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Whiskey, Domaine de Canton Ginger, fresh muddled blueberries, lime and cranberry; and more.

Fresh-made sangrias include Orchard Sangria, a refreshing blend of white wine, St. Germain Elderflower, Monin Stone Fruit, orange & cranberry juice; and Red-Berry Sangria, featuring a rich blend of red wine, Cognac, Monin Blackberry, raspberry purée, cranberry juice and lemonade.

CPK at PHL’s menu also includes premium wines and craft beers.

CPK at PHL marks the restaurant brand’s 12th airport location and its second operated by airport franchise partner Areas, following the successful opening of CPK at Los Angeles International Airport’s Southwest Terminal 1 in July 2016. Today, CPK serves its guests at more than 250 locations in 13 countries and territories worldwide.

To find your nearest CPK and check the availability of items in your area, please visit www.cpk.com.

Additional high-res images of CPK at PHL menu items are available upon request.

CPK at PHL location: Philadelphia International Airport Terminal E, Near Gate 12

About California Pizza Kitchen

In 1985, California Pizza Kitchen (CPK) opened its first restaurant in Beverly Hills and introduced diners to innovative California-style pizza. With a passion for combining fresh, seasonal ingredients with flavor inspirations from around the world, today CPK is a global brand serving creative California cuisine in more than 250 restaurants in 11 countries and U.S. territories. From signature, hand-tossed pizzas and high-quality main plates to inventive better-for-you options, Lunch Duos, premium wines and handcrafted beverages, CPK adds its imaginative twist to create a memorable dining experience. For more information, visit cpk.com. Connect with CPK on Twitter at @calpizzakitchen, Instagram at @californiapizzakitchen, and Facebook at facebook.com/californiapizzakitchen. Download the CPK Rewards™ app for iOS and Android to earn rewards for dining creatively, pay by mobile, order online and more.

About Areas

Areas is one of the global leaders in the travel catering and retail industry, generating €1.679 billion in revenue in 2015. A global brand of Elior Group, Areas welcomes 330 million customers each year in 2,200 restaurants and points of sale in 12 countries, throughout Europe as well as in the USA, Mexico, and Chile. As the caterer of choice in the travel and leisure markets, focusing on quality for 45 years, Areas is present in transportation hubs large and small across the world (airports, train stations, motorway service plazas), as well as in exhibition centers and leisure parks. Building upon a culture of operational excellence, Areas draws on its in-depth understanding of travelers’ needs and the most extensive range of catering concepts on the market to offer the perfect blend of ingredients for each of its 900,000 daily customers to savor.

For further information: http://www.areas.com Areas on Twitter @Areas / @AreasUSA / @Areas_FR / @Areas_ES

About MarketPlace PHL

MarketPlace PHL, LLC, is the private partner with the City of Philadelphia in the management of the food and retail programs throughout Philadelphia International Airport. The award-winning program offers more than 170 shops, restaurants and services. The MarketPlace PHL portfolio features local Philly favorites, as well as regional and national brands. MarketPlace PHL, LLC, is a partnership between MarketPlace Development, a Boston-based airport retail development firm, and LeJeune & Associates, a Philadelphia-based retail development, management and consulting firm. For more information, visit PhilaMarketplace.com.