KidZania Expands to the U.S. with Its First Grand Opening in Fall 2019

Greg Stevens is Chief Executive Officer of KidZania USA, a leading global brand of interactive edutainment centers for kids. Stevens will lead the rollout of KidZania USA in Dallas (Fall 2019), Chicago (2020), New York (2020), Los Angeles (2021) and several others within the next ten years. Prior to KidZania USA, Stevens’ most recent executive roles include serving as CEO at Gameworks Entertainment, LLC; CEO at JBC Entertainment, Inc.; Operating Partner at Milestone Capital (now Blackstreet Capital); and CFO of Jillian’s Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Stevens earned a Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering from Georgia Institute of Technology and later a Master of Business Administration in Finance from New York University's Stern School of Business. Outside of KidZania, he enjoys playing the piano, skiing, hiking and mountain biking. (Photo: Business Wire)

The KidZania USA fact sheet provides a snapshot of the benefits to kids, professions for kids to role play, building size, locations opening soon, CEO, headquarters location, and KidZania global statistics. (Photo: Business Wire)

KidZania is an inclusive, immersive exploration of the "world of work". It aligns with school curriculum and further teaches kids about fields in science, technology, engineering, mathematics (STEM) and more. (Photo: Business Wire)

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KidZania, a leading global brand of interactive education and entertainment centers for kids, is coming to the U.S. KidZania USA’s headquarters is located in the Dallas metro area, and its first location will open at Stonebriar Centre in Frisco, Texas in fall 2019. Locations will open in Chicago and New York in 2020 and Los Angeles in 2021. The U.S. locations will build on KidZania’s global footprint of 27 locations in 21 countries since its establishment in 1999.

“At KidZania, kids have an opportunity to role-play more than 100 professions within an 80,000 square foot indoor city designed just for them,” says Greg Stevens, CEO of KidZania USA. “The KidZania experience allows kids to learn about the world of work while building real-life skills like financial literacy, teamwork and problem solving. We look forward to bringing this innovative learning experience to children, families and educators throughout the U.S.”

The KidZania model is built around kid-size cities that allow them to role-play in realistic simulations like fighting fires, piloting airplanes, acting in plays, designing robots, performing surgery, going on secret missions and more. Each KidZania is tailored to the city in which it is located, complete with buildings, paved streets, vehicles and an economy fueled by a currency called kidZos.

Research has shown that when children are actively involved in the learning process, their focus increases; they exercise a higher level of problem-solving skills; they have a more impactful learning experience overall; and they are better equipped to build life skills.1

“Role-play is a critical part of childhood development and KidZania bridges the gap between schools and the outside world. KidZania provides a unique experience-based environment where kids become active participants in their learning process by putting theory into practice while gaining new knowledge and skills,” says Dr. Ger Graus, Global Director of Education at KidZania.

KidZania stays on the cutting edge of innovative learning by partnering with consumer brands to incorporate them into the city’s architecture and activities. The collaboration with industry partners creates ultra-realistic situations and careers to better prepare kids for the real world. Together, this helps empower, inspire and support learning for kids. Some of KidZania's nearly 1,000 global industry partners include British Airways, Netflix, Microsoft, Honda, Johnson & Johnson, Sony, Kellogg’s and Nintendo.

Stevens adds, “In the U.S., we’re onboarding industry partners and identifying new local champions, because that is what makes the immersive learning experiences real and meaningful.”

About KidZania USA

At KidZania USA, kids can take part in exciting and educational real-life adventures. Filling an average 80,000-square-foot indoor facility, KidZania is a safe, inclusive city built just for kids. KidZania provides kids with the opportunity to try more than 100 professions, such as a firefighter, journalist, chef, surgeon and more. Each role-playing scenario is developed to teach kids essential life skills, including financial literacy, teamwork, critical thinking and independence. KidZania is designed to educate, empower and entertain kids ages 4-14 years old, bridging the gap between school and their future. Founded in 1999, KidZania Global has 27 locations in 21 countries. For more information about the KidZania USA openings in Dallas (Fall 2019), Chicago (2020), New York (2020) and Los Angeles (2021), visit www.KidZaniaUSA.com.

1 Hassan Sabere, A Vertical and Horizontal Framework for Innovative Teaching (Pittsburgh, PA: Dorrance Publishing, 2017), 17.