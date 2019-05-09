CACI Wins $415 Million Contract to Develop and Deploy Intelligence Systems for U.S. Army

ARLINGTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CACI International Inc (NYSE: CACI) announced today it has been awarded a $415 million prime contract to design and deploy new technologies for the U.S. Army’s Tactical Exploitation of National Capabilities (TENCAP) office.

The five-year Exploit, Enhance, Enable, and Influence (E3I) Support Services contract was awarded by the General Services Administration’s Federal Systems Integration and Management Center.

Under the terms of the contract, CACI will use an advanced signal processing framework to develop, deploy, and sustain new phases of TENCAP technologies, prototypes, systems, and sensors for the purpose of boosting the Army’s quick-reaction capabilities in signals intelligence, electronic warfare, and cyber security.

Ken Asbury, CACI’s President and Chief Executive Officer, said, “CACI offers the Army technical and operational expertise in the secure and rapid design, development, and deployment of critical intelligence-gathering software and systems. Recognized for our innovation, CACI provides advanced solutions that will help the Army continually enhance situational awareness for tactical commanders and soldiers in the field.”

