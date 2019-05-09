Sigma Systems and Tech Mahindra To Launch Connected Car Service Subscription Management Platform for a Global Car Manufacturer

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sigma Systems, the global leader in catalog-driven software, and Tech Mahindra, a leading provider of digital transformation consulting and business re-engineering services and solutions, today announced the launch of a connected car service subscription management platform. The solution has been selected and will be an integral part of a global automobile manufacturer’s connected car services program, paving the way for emerging on-board digital and IoT based applications.

The joint solution from Tech Mahindra and Sigma Systems will drive the automobile manufacturer’s consumers’ digital experience on new connectivity services while being Mobile Network Operator agnostic and using eUICC SIM. The platform will provide lifecycle management of connected car services and subscriptions, manage roaming scenarios and control data consumption by driving policies and enhance end-user experience. To facilitate implementation of the solution, Tech Mahindra has partnered with Sigma Systems, the global leader in catalog-driven (create-sell-deliver) software. The service subscription management platform is a fully automated, cloud-based SaaS solution designed and delivered with scalable platform architecture and Open API’s. This solution consists of key Sigma portfolio products including Sigma Catalog and Sigma Order Management. Tech Mahindra and Sigma have joined forces in providing this best-of-breed solution together for the automobile industry.

About Sigma Systems (sigma-systems.com or Twitter @SigmaSystems)

Sigma Systems is the global leader in catalog-driven software solutions for communications, media, and high-tech companies. It serves over 80 customers in 40 countries with its award-winning products. The company’s portfolio spans enterprise-wide Catalog, Configure Price Quote (CPQ), Order Management, Provisioning, Insights and Portfolio Inventory products, and offers a core set of services including professional services, cloud services, and managed services. Sigma utilizes an agile approach to implementing its B/OSS products for its customers. Sigma has offices in North and South America, Europe and Asia Pacific, with technology and integration partners globally.

About Tech Mahindra

Tech Mahindra represents the connected world, offering innovative and customer-centric information technology experiences, enabling Enterprises, Associates and the Society to Rise™. We are a USD 4.9 billion company with 121,840+ professionals across 90 countries, helping over 935 global customers including Fortune 500 companies. Our convergent, digital, design experiences, innovation platforms and reusable assets connect across a number of technologies to deliver tangible business value and experiences to our stakeholders. Tech Mahindra is the highest ranked Non-U.S. company in the Forbes Global Digital 100 list (2018) and in the Forbes Fab 50 companies in Asia (2018).