Iteris’ Market-Leading Smart Intersection Products Certified for Purchase Under Newly Reinstated Texas SmartBuy Contract

SANTA ANA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ: ITI), the global leader in applied informatics for transportation and agriculture, today announced that its intersection detection and related traffic management products have been certified for purchase under the newly reinstated Texas SmartBuy contract 550-A2, administered by the Statewide Procurement Division of the Texas Comptroller of Public Accounts.

SmartBuy contract 550-A2, which was just renewed, administers the purchase of traffic control devices, markers and delineators for the Texas Department of Transportation, as well as local agencies across the state of Texas. This new contract will remain in effect until November 30, 2019, with three optional one-year renewal periods. The prior version of this contract ended on May 31, 2018, temporarily affecting the purchase of Iteris’ video, radar and Bluetooth detection sensors; traffic controllers; and fiber-optic communications devices and systems in the Texas market.

“We are delighted to have received notice from the Texas Comptroller of Public Accounts that our market-leading portfolio of intersection detection and other intelligent transportation system technology products are now available for purchase via the recently reinstated Texas SmartBuy contract for traffic control devices, markers and delineators,” said Joe Bergera, president and CEO of Iteris. “Texas is one of the largest and most progressive transportation markets in the country, and we look forward to continuing to help the state improve safety and mobility for its road users with our intersection detection and other related technology products.”

The Texas SmartBuy Membership Program is a service provided by the Texas Comptroller’s office. It promotes best value procurements through state contract usage at the local level, by leveraging the multi-billion dollar purchasing volume of the estimated #10 economy in the world.

