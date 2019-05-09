Milk Stork Adds Another 100 Family-Friendly Organizations to Its Impressive Roster

PALO ALTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Milk Stork, the first-ever breast milk shipping company, today announced that another 100 organizations are working with the company to offer breast milk shipping to their moms as an employee benefit. Now, more than 400 companies offer Milk Stork to new mothers who are traveling for work.

Since embarking on its mission to make work travel easier for breastfeeding women, Milk Stork has helped 14,000 moms on more than 24,000 trips safely transport over 2,000,000 ounces of breast milk home to babies across the United States. In March, Milk Stork expanded its services globally with the launch of its International Pump & Check service.

“Moms are grateful,” said Kate Torgersen, founder and CEO, Milk Stork. “Many of them have been through the logistical hassles involved with pumping and business travel, and they are so thankful to have a seamless solution to get their milk home quickly and safely. It’s amazing to see the impact that we’ve had on their work and personal lives by simply alleviating that one – albeit big – pain point.”

Family-minded companies that have recently joined hundreds of others in offering Milk Stork include:

Kohler Co.

Oxfam

EVERFI

Info Tech, Inc.

Munger, Tolles & Olson LLP

Hyland

Oregon State University

ZS

Milk Stork was founded after Kate struggled to maintain her commitment to breastfeeding her twins during a business trip while working for Clif Bar & Company. Upon her return, she contacted her father, Mike Torgersen, with her idea for Milk Stork. Together they created a simple solution to this complex problem. Since then Kate has made it her mission to normalize pumping and motherhood in the workplace by encouraging companies to offer Milk Stork as an essential employee benefit.

For more information on Milk Stork or to become a corporate partner, please visit www.milkstork.com.

About Milk Stork:

Milk Stork was launched in August 2015 as the first-of-its-kind service for moms who needed a simple solution for getting their breast milk to their babies back home. Working mom made, and made for working moms, Milk Stork supports hundreds of corporate partners who provide the service to their employees as an employee benefit. In February 2019, Milk Stork was awarded Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies Award in the Travel category for its unparalleled commitment to supporting working, traveling moms. For more information on Milk Stork, visit www.milkstork.com and follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.