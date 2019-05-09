HSBC Bank Supports Small Business Week with the Launch of Its Small Business Spotlight Series

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--HSBC Bank USA, N.A., (HSBC), part of HSBC Group, one of the world’s largest banking and financial services organizations, today announced the launch of the Small Business Spotlight Series— a multi-part campaign profiling the bank’s Retail Business Banking customers, including how these small businesses are driving local economies.

The inaugural installment of the series features Natassa Contini, owner of Chateau le Woof. An avid dog owner, Contini saw there was an opportunity to create a safe and inviting space for people and their pups to enjoy a cup of coffee and a delicious treat. Since its inception, and with help from HSBC, Natassa has grown her business into a celebrated neighborhood hot spot.

“Each of our customers started their business with a dream — to create change, fill a void in the market, provide for their families or challenge themselves professionally. It’s our goal to help them achieve their ambitions in a financially responsible way,” says Shaun McDougall, Head of Retail Business Banking at HSBC. “The Small Business Spotlight Series recognizes our customers for their great contributions to the community and their tireless efforts to achieve success.”

Like many successful businesses, the idea for Chateau Le Woof started as a seed and grew quickly. “My problem was that I didn’t have much financial support in the beginning except for my savings,” said Contini. “When I eventually outgrew the original Chateau le Woof and started looking at a larger space, a family friend introduced me to a banker at HSBC to discuss potential growth and learn about the Fusion platform.”

HSBC Fusion

The first of its kind for HSBC in the US, HSBC Fusion is designed to facilitate account management for small and medium sized business owners. Customers are assigned one point of contact for both their business and personal banking needs, as well as the ability to take advantage of a single internet banking platform providing views of their business and personal relationship.

“Research suggests that small- and medium-sized business owners put great value into the convenience of keeping personal and business banking relationships within the same bank,” said Manuel Baldasano, HSBC Global Head of Customer Channels and Retail Business Banking. “As one of the key markets for the launch of HSBC Fusion, we look forward to the opportunity to continue to support some extraordinary business owners through this service. By integrating business, personal and wealth on a single digital platform, HSBC Fusion is our way of giving business banking customers like Natassa more clarity into their finances, helping them save time and get ahead with easy access to funding, advice and opportunities.”

National Small Business Month

The campaign launch coincides with National Small Business Month, which recognizes the critical contributions of America’s entrepreneurs and small business owners.

According to the National Small Business Association, more than half of Americans either own or work for a small business, and they create about two out of every three new jobs in the U.S. each year.

To learn more about HSBC Fusion and the Small Business Spotlight Series, click here.

HSBC Bank USA, National Association (HSBC Bank USA, N.A.) serves customers through retail banking and wealth management, commercial banking, private banking, and global banking and markets segments. It operates bank branches in: California; Connecticut; Washington, D.C.; Florida; Maryland; New Jersey; New York; Pennsylvania; Virginia; and Washington. HSBC Bank USA, N.A. is the principal subsidiary of HSBC USA Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of HSBC North America Holdings Inc. HSBC Bank USA, N.A. is a Member of FDIC. Investment and brokerage services are provided through HSBC Securities (USA) Inc., (Member NYSE/FINRA/SIPC) and insurance products are provided through HSBC Insurance Agency (USA) Inc.

HSBC Holdings plc, the parent company of the HSBC Group, is headquartered in London. The Group serves customers worldwide across 66 countries and territories in Europe, Asia, North and Latin America, and the Middle East and North Africa. With assets of US$2,558bn at 31 December 2018, HSBC is one of the world’s largest banking and financial services organizations.