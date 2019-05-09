Seoul Semiconductor’s SunLike Series Natural Spectrum LEDs Chosen for Illumination in Paris’ Grevin Museum

ANSAN, South Korea--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Seoul Semiconductor Co., Ltd. (KOSDAQ 046890), a leading global innovator of LED products and technology, announced that its SunLike Series natural spectrum LEDs have been adopted by RAMO, a LED lighting manufacturer in France, for downlight fixtures used to illuminate wax figures in the Grevin Museum of Paris.

Since 1882, the Grevin Museum Paris, located on the Boulevard Montmartre, has been a leading tourist attraction, with exhibits of more than 200 wax figures of movie stars, celebrities, historic figures and politicians including Kylian Mbappe, Katy Perry, Michael Jackson, Marilyn Monroe, Angelina Jolie, and Albert Einstein.

Seoul Semiconductor’s SunLike Series natural spectrum LEDs are the world’s first LEDs to produce light that closely matches the spectrum of natural sunlight. SunLike Series natural spectrum LEDs were co-developed through the combination of Seoul Semiconductor’s optical semiconductor technology and Toshiba Materials’ TRI-R technology, which defines its original concept as “the light closest to the sun for human well-being.” TRI-R technology enables the spectrum of natural sunlight to be reproduced by a white LED light source. TRI-R is a registered trademark of Toshiba Material Co., Ltd.

The SunLike COB LED packages adopted by RAMO for the Grevin Museum Paris’ downlight achieved color temperatures of neutral white (3000K) and warm white (4000K), optimized to natural light spectra and color rendering of CRI-97 – close to CRI-100 of sunlight, and higher than the CRI- 80 of conventional LEDs. The downlight fixtures are designed to bring out the most natural color tones of objects which are particularly color-sensitive, making the wax figure exhibits of the Grevin Museum Paris appear more lifelike to visitors. They also deliver considerable benefits of significant vivid color, detail contrast, and homogeneous quality of light by reaching lower blue light peak similar to sunlight spectral curve possible to reduce scattered reflection and glare.

“Seoul Semiconductor’s SunLike Series natural spectrum LEDs are unique products that have redefined high quality lighting with differentiated design in our industry,” said Omar Rezki, Chairman of RAMO. “In cooperation with Seoul Semiconductor, we were able to create a fixture design with outstanding performance to deliver an optimal lighting solution for the unique requirements of the Grevin Museum Paris.”

“We are proud that Seoul Semiconductor’s SunLike Series LEDs were adopted by RAMO for these fixtures, which will deliver a high light quality for the Grevin Museum Paris that was not possible to achieve using conventional LED technology,” said Nam Ki-bum, sales executive vice-president at Seoul Semiconductor. “With the SunLike Series natural spectrum LEDs, Seoul Semiconductor can offer the best selection of LED lighting for museums, art galleries, hospitals, and commercial spaces, with a high color rendering and a natural light source similar to the spectrum of natural sunlight.”

About RAMO

RAMO is a LED lighting manufacturer located in Rosny sous Bois near Paris, France. They design and manufacture high quality LED products that are mainly used in museum lighting with complete in-house design, development, and manufacturing capabilities. The company designs LED lighting in cooperation with light designers, lighting engineers, experts and museum curators to provide optimized lighting solutions to meeting their unique needs. For more information about RAMO, please visit www.ramo-industries.com.

About Seoul Semiconductor

Seoul Semiconductor develops and commercializes LEDs for automotive, general illumination, specialty lighting, and backlighting markets. As the second-largest LED manufacturer globally excluding the captive market, Seoul Semiconductor holds more than 14,000 patents, offers a wide range of technologies, and mass produces innovative LED products such as SunLike – delivering the world’s best light quality in a next-generation LED enabling human-centric lighting optimized for circadian rhythms; WICOP – a simpler structured package-free LED which provides market leading color uniformity and cost savings at the fixture level, providing high lumen density and design flexibility; NanoDriver Series – the world’s smallest 24W DC LED drivers; Acrich, the world's first high-voltage AC-driven LED technology developed in 2005, including all AC LED-related technologies from chip to module and circuit fabrication, and nPola, a new LED product based on GaN-substrate technology that achieves more than ten times the output of conventional LEDs. UCD constitutes a high color gamut display which delivers more than 90% NTSC. For more information, please visit www.seoulsemicon.com/en.