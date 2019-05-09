DionyMed Brands Inc. Signs Exclusive Distribution Agreement with CBD Alive

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--DionyMed Brands Inc. (“DionyMed” or “Company”) (CSE:DYME; OTCQB:DYMEF), a multi-state cannabis brands, distribution and delivery platform, announced today an exclusive distribution agreement with CBD Alive to expand the Company’s award-winning cannabis brand portfolio with one of California’s highest-quality, premium CBD product lines.

Grown exclusively in natural sunlight, using organic, sustainable farming practices in California, CBD Alive products are all based on full-spectrum oil and are available in varying ratios that appeal to multiple consumer segments for a variety of uses. The product line, with over 40 products, is available in drops, capsules, topicals and raw oil.

“CBD is the fastest growing market segment within the cannabis industry and DionyMed is committed to partnering with brands that offer the highest-quality and safest products for our customers. As more consumers become interested in incorporating CBD as part of a healthy lifestyle, this agreement will maximize statewide access to CBD Alive’s reliable, dose-specific, CBD-rich products through our dispensary partnerships as well our direct-to-consumer distribution network,” said Edward Fields, CEO of DionyMed.

“It's hard to tell who's authentic in the crazy new world of high stakes cannabis marketing. While exploring the possibility of partnering, it was apparent that DYME Distribution cares. Cares about product, cares about the market, and cares about people. That was hugely important to us. With the strength of their team and their enthusiastic commitment to success, we found a winning formula which will allow us to focus on doing what we love; producing the very best CBD-rich cannabis formulas for the overall health and well-being of our valued customers,” said Leib Ostrow, Founder of CBD Alive.

To be added to the DionyMed e-mail distribution list, please e-mail DionyMed@kcsa.com with DionyMed in the subject line.

About DionyMed

Founded in 2017, DionyMed is a multi-state cannabis brands platform, supporting cultivators, manufacturers and award-winning brands in the medical and adult-use cannabis markets. DionyMed sells branded products in every category from flower to vape cartridges, concentrates and edibles. DionyMed serves cannabis consumers through retail dispensary distribution and direct-to-consumer fulfillment with its growing portfolio of award-winning brands. Learn more at dionymed.com and follow @DYME_Inc on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Information and Statements

This news release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation and may also contain statements that may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking information and forward-looking statements are not representative of historical facts or information or current condition, but instead represent only the Company’s beliefs regarding future events, plans or objectives, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of the Company’s control. Generally, such forward-looking information or forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “plans”, “expects” or “does not expect”, “is expected”, “budget”, “scheduled”, “estimates”, “forecasts”, “intends”, “anticipates” or “does not anticipate”, or “believes”, or variations of such words and phrases or may contain statements that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might” or “will be taken”, “will continue”, “will occur” or “will be achieved”.

By identifying such information and statements in this manner, the Company is alerting the reader that such information and statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such information and statements, including but not limited to the risk factors set out in the Listing Statement of the Company available on the Company’s profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing, and the expectations contained in, the forward-looking information and statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information and statements, and no assurance or guarantee can be given that such forward-looking information and statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information and statements. The forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information and/or forward-looking statements that are contained or referenced herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws. All subsequent written and oral forward- looking information and statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf is expressly qualified in its entirety by this notice.