TruMed® Systems, Makers of AccuVax® Vaccine Management System, Announces Integration with athenahealth’s Marketplace Program to Maximize Vaccine Safety for Patients

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--TruMed Systems, Inc., makers of the AccuVax Vaccine Management System, announced a partnership with athenahealth, Inc., with the availability of their vaccine EHR integration solution through athenahealth’s Marketplace program. As part of the athenahealth® Marketplace, this newly integrated application is now available to athenahealth’s growing network of 120,000 healthcare providers. This integration allows the provider’s immunization orders to be automatically transferred to the AccuVax® system, thereby ensuring that the prescribed vaccine is always dispensed. This is available nationwide for practices to download from the athenahealth Marketplace.

“The AccuVax pharmaceutical-grade refrigerator and freezer guarantees ideal temperature to protect vaccine integrity for safe and effective immunizations, and automates many of the non-clinical vaccine tasks required by our practice,” says Lacy Smith, MD, of Cahaba Medical Care in Alabama. “AccuVax®’s integration with our athenahealth EHR adds another layer of time savings as it eliminates the need to select vaccines from the touchscreen; but the most important benefit is to the safety of our patients as the integration ensures that the ordered vaccine is always dispensed.”

Vaccine errors threaten to undermine the protection immunizations provide and could leave patients inadequately protected against serious diseases. Two of the most commonly reported vaccine errors are administering the wrong vaccine or using the wrong dose of a given vaccine for the patient1. The AccuVax integrated application for athenahealth eliminates these two errors.

To learn more about this integrated application, please visit the AccuVax listing on the athenahealth Marketplace.

athenahealth is a network-enabled, results-oriented services company that offers medical record, revenue cycle, patient engagement, care coordination, and population health services for hospital and ambulatory clients. The company’s vision is to build a national health information backbone to help make healthcare work as it should. As a Marketplace partner, TruMed Systems joins a network of like-minded healthcare professionals who are looking to disrupt established approaches in healthcare that simply aren’t working, aren’t good enough, or aren’t advancing the industry and help providers thrive in the face of industry change.

About TruMed® Systems, Inc.

TruMed Systems, a medical technology company, develops the innovative AccuVax® Vaccine Management System for healthcare professionals. AccuVax is a purpose-built vaccine management solution that safeguards vaccine viability, frees staff time, protects vaccine investment, and maximizes patient safety so that providers can focus on care delivery. AccuVax is an integrated solution that includes hardware, software, online access, software updates, training, optional integrations, technical support and maintenance. To learn more about the AccuVax Vaccine Management System visit www.AccuVax.com, call 1-844-TruMed1, or email sales@trumedsystems.com today.