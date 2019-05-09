Social Point Invites Gamers to Relax and Challenge Their Brains with Word Life

Social Point, a leading mobile games developer and wholly-owned studio of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTWO), today announced that their latest free-to-play offering, Word Life, is now available on iOS and Android devices. From the creators of the popular mobile titles Dragon City, Monster Legends and Tasty Town, comes an all-new crossword puzzle game that invites players to discover the most stunning landscapes nature has to offer, while they sit back, relax, and play word puzzles on their phones.

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Social Point, a leading mobile games developer and wholly-owned studio of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTWO), today announced that their latest free-to-play offering, Word Life, is now available on iOS and Android devices. From the creators of the popular mobile titles Dragon City, Monster Legends and Tasty Town, comes an all-new crossword puzzle game that invites players to discover the most stunning landscapes nature has to offer, while they sit back, relax, and play word puzzles on their phones.

“Whether you are looking for a brief distraction, a fun challenge or a puzzle to sharpen your brain, Word Life has you covered,” said Horacio Martos, CEO at Social Point. “Word Life is the best real-time multiplayer game, where you can challenge your friends and compete to see who is the brightest. The game also allows you to play in 7 different languages, and it's an opportunity to learn new vocabulary while you have fun solving the crosswords.”

Word Life players are encouraged to challenge themselves each day with thousands of levels and new modes to play, such as the Pyramid and Spider levels. Players can go the extra mile with daily puzzles, which allow them to collect fun stickers highlighting some of nature's most amazing animals, as well as great in-game rewards. Word Life is a game that brings a new dimension to traditional word puzzle games, boasting a multiplayer mode where players can battle with words in exciting match-offs to see who is the most-skilled competitor. Word Life’s crossword puzzles are also available in several languages for players to practice and master their skills.

For more information on Word Life, please visit iTunes Store & Google Play.

About Social Point

Founded in 2008 and headquartered in Barcelona, Spain, Social Point is a highly-successful free-to-play mobile game developer that focuses on delivering high-quality, deeply-engaging entertainment experiences. On January 31, 2017, Social Point was acquired by Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Social Point is led by an experienced senior management team, including Horacio Martos and Andrés Bou, Co-Chief Executive Officers and Founders, and Marc Canaleta, Chief Technology Officer and Co-Founder, and has over 340 employees. Social Point currently has multiple profitable games in the market. Its two most successful titles, Dragon City and Monster Legends, have been downloaded more than 180 million times to date on iOS and Android platforms (as of January 31, 2017), and consistently have charted in the annual top-100 grossing mobile games in the United States since 2014. Social Point is one of only six publishers that have had at least two games simultaneously in the App Store’s annual top-100 grossing mobile games chart every year since 2014. In addition, Social Point has a robust development pipeline of 9 exciting new games in development. For more information, please visit http://www.socialpoint.es/.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Headquartered in New York City, Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. is a leading developer, publisher and marketer of interactive entertainment for consumers around the globe. The Company develops and publishes products principally through its wholly-owned labels Rockstar Games and 2K, as well as its Private Division label and Social Point, a leading developer of mobile games. Our products are designed for console systems and personal computers, including smartphones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms and cloud streaming services. The Company’s common stock is publicly traded on NASDAQ under the symbol TTWO. For more corporate and product information please visit our website at http://www.take2games.com.

All trademarks and copyrights contained herein are the property of their respective holders.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The statements contained herein which are not historical facts are considered forward-looking statements under federal securities laws and may be identified by words such as "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "potential," "predicts," "projects," "seeks," “should,” "will," or words of similar meaning and include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the outlook for the Company's future business and financial performance. Such forward-looking statements are based on the current beliefs of our management as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to them, which are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. Actual outcomes and results may vary materially from these forward-looking statements based on a variety of risks and uncertainties including: our dependence on key management and product development personnel, our dependence on our Grand Theft Auto products and our ability to develop other hit titles, the timely release and significant market acceptance of our games, the ability to maintain acceptable pricing levels on our games, and risks associated with international operations. Other important factors and information are contained in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, including the risks summarized in the section entitled "Risk Factors," the Company’s most recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, and the Company's other periodic filings with the SEC, which can be accessed at www.take2games.com. All forward-looking statements are qualified by these cautionary statements and apply only as of the date they are made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.