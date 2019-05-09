Quorum Health Corporation Selects R1 RCM for End-to-End Revenue Cycle Management across 26 Hospitals and Outpatient Centers in 14 States

BRENTWOOD, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Quorum Health Corporation (NYSE: QHC) today announced that a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company has selected R1 RCM to provide end-to-end revenue cycle management (RCM) services.

“Working with R1 will allow us to transition our revenue cycle management activities to a platform that aligns with the needs of our hospitals,” said Alfred Lumsdaine, Quorum Health’s Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. “R1’s technology-enabled platform and revenue cycle operations experience will help with a smooth transition, as well as providing near-term visibility to meeting our financial goals. In addition, our partnership with R1 represents an exciting opportunity to better serve our patients through an improved overall healthcare experience.”

R1’s platform integration with existing infrastructure is expected to improve revenue cycle operations while driving down costs, increasing revenue and transforming the patient experience. After conducting a competitive search, Quorum Health selected R1 and anticipates going live in the second half of 2019. Quorum Health joins a prestigious roster of R1 customers, including Intermountain Healthcare, Ascension and AMITA Health.

“We are honored to have been chosen as Quorum Health’s revenue cycle partner,” said Joe Flanagan, President and CEO of R1 RCM. “We look forward to supporting Quorum Health in achieving their patient care and financial goals.”

About Quorum Health Corporation

Quorum Health Corporation is an operator of general acute care hospitals and outpatient services in the United States. Through its subsidiaries, the Company owns, leases or operates a diversified portfolio of 26 affiliated hospitals in rural and mid-sized markets located across 14 states with an aggregate of 2,458 licensed beds. The Company also operates Quorum Health Resources, LLC, a leading hospital management advisory and consulting services business. More information about Quorum Health Corporation can be found at www.quorumhealth.com.

About R1 RCM

R1 RCM is a leading provider of technology-enabled RCM services which transform and solve revenue cycle performance challenges across hospitals, health systems and group physician practices. R1’s proven and scalable operating models seamlessly complement a healthcare organization’s infrastructure, quickly driving sustainable improvements to net patient revenue and cash flows while reducing operating costs and enhancing the patient experience. To learn more, visit: r1rcm.com.