KBRA Assigns Preliminary Ratings to THL Credit Wind River 2019-3 CLO Secured Note Ltd.

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) assigns preliminary ratings to one class of notes (Secured Notes) issued by THL Credit Wind River 2019-3 Secured Note Ltd. (THL 2019-3 Secured Note). The Secured Notes hold $5.00m of Class B, $10.00m of Class C, $5.00m of Class D, and $5.0m of the Subordinated Notes from THL Credit Wind River 2019-3 CLO Ltd., (THL 2019-3 CLO), a cash flow collateralized loan obligation (CLO) managed by THL Credit Advisors LLC (THL).

THL 2019-3 CLO will have a five-year reinvestment period and the legal final maturity is on April 15, 2031. The preliminary ratings on the Secured Notes reflect the CLO’s initial credit enhancement levels, four levels of coverage tests including par value and interest coverage tests, excess spread, and a reinvestment diversion test. Portions of the cash flows to the class B, C, D, and Subordinated Notes (Components) of the CLO will be directed to amortize the initial principal amount of the Secured Notes.

The collateral in THL 2019-3 CLO will mainly consist of broadly syndicated leveraged loans issued by corporate obligors diversified across sectors. The obligors in the portfolio have a K-WARF of 2227, which represents a weighted average portfolio assessment of approximately B. The total portfolio par amount is $600.0 million with exposures to over 190 obligors. The portfolio is expected to be approximately 85.2% ramped at closing, with the remainder acquired before the transaction’s effective date.

THL, which was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, is the collateral manager. The management team, led by Jim Fellows and Brian Good, has been managing CLOs for over 18 years. THL Credit has a multi-faceted alternative credit product suite across direct lending, broadly syndicated loans, and the CLO platform. The investment team is made up of 51 investment professionals amongst a larger team of 99 employees. THL has offices in Chicago, Dallas, Los Angeles and New York. THL has more than $16 billion in total assets under management, with approximately $12 billion under the CLO platform. The credit team has issued 23 cash flow CLOs, including 18 via THL Credit. The investment process combines traditional top down analysis and bottom up research with qualitative analysis and a proprietary quantitative credit system.

The Secured Notes will carry a principal only rating which represents ultimate payment of the initial principal amount by legal final maturity. The Secured Notes are combination notes and will hold the following components:

Class Notional Amount of Component Class B $5,000,000 Class C $10,000,000 Class D $5,000,000 Subordinated Notes $5,000,000

KBRA analyzed the transaction using Global Structured Credit Rating Methodology published on August 7, 2018.

The preliminary rating is based on information known to KBRA at the time of this publication. Information received subsequent to this release could result in the assignment of a final rating that differs from the preliminary rating.

Class Preliminary Rating Initial Principal Amount Certificate Type Secured Notes A- (sf) $24,450,000 Principal Only

