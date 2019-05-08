Pennsylvania Certifies Hart InterCivic’s Newest Election Technology

Verity Duo combines touchscreen ballot marking with a voter-verifiable printed vote summary. Unlike other systems, Verity reads the voter's choices directly from the summary text, not from a bar code. (Photo: Business Wire)

HARRISBURG, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Counties eager to replace aging election equipment can now choose the Verity® Voting system, featuring innovative voting technology that combines the ease of a touchscreen with the assurance of a voter-verifiable printed vote record. The Secretary of State this week certified Verity, from longtime election solution provider Hart InterCivic. Verity, already in use in counties across the U.S., is available immediately in Pennsylvania, where a custom version was requested.

Hart worked with stakeholders in Pennsylvania to add user interface enhancements to support state-specific straight party voting methods. Rigorous federal and state certification assures that Verity meets the State’s expectations.

“We are proud to bring Verity to Pennsylvania voters. We’ve partnered with jurisdictions in the Commonwealth since 2006 and have fine-tuned our latest technology to fit the way Pennsylvania votes. In addition, our new Verity Duo device is now available to meet jurisdictions’ demand for election technology combining touchscreen ballot marking with paper-trail security,” said Phillip Braithwaite, President and CEO of Hart InterCivic, a U.S. company with more than 100 years of experience providing election solutions.

“Verity has been in use across the country since 2015. Now, Verity Duo is also federally certified, and already proven in the polling place,” Braithwaite said. “Hart pioneered digital ballot scanning, and we strive to provide forward-looking features that can be configured to meet the needs of any local jurisdiction.”

Verity Duo allows voters to mark ballot choices on a touchscreen and print easy-to-review vote records on its integrated printer. The voter then inserts the printed paper record into the Verity Scan device to be captured word-for-word by Hart’s patent-pending technology. Verity Duo is more transparent than other “hybrid” devices that combine electronic ballot marking and paper vote casting – this solution from Hart counts votes directly from the human-readable summary, not from an undecipherable bar code. Printed records are securely stored. Many election administrators favor using this combination to efficiently record voter intent by touchscreen while saving a paper record for audits or recounts.

Another feature that is distinct to Verity’s hybrid configuration is Hart’s patented centralized polling place management model, which allows officials to open and close polls easily and to monitor voting devices from one console. Further, Verity’s compact design saves space and simplifies transportation. Providing easy management of thousands of ballot styles, the overall system is designed for voting privacy and independence – it is fully compliant with federal requirements for accessibility.

Hart has seen a steady increase in demand for Verity, designed and manufactured in the U.S., as counties prepare for 2020 elections. Certification of the Pennsylvania version including Verity Duo’s touchscreen and paper-trail option opens the door to even more jurisdictions.

“Verity is the most flexible, up-to-date election system available, always backed by Hart’s highly rated customer support. When our customers identify new needs, we work with them to develop the best solutions. Verity delivers exactly what Pennsylvania wants and needs for trustworthy voting,” said Braithwaite.

Austin-based Hart InterCivic is a full-service election solutions innovator, partnering with state and local governments to deliver secure, accurate and reliable elections. Working side-by-side with election professionals for more than 100 years, Hart is committed to helping advance democracy one election at a time. Hart's mission fuels its passionate customer focus and a continuous drive for technological innovation. The company's new Verity Voting system makes voting more straightforward, equitable and accessible—and makes managing elections more transparent, more efficient and easier.