Energica: preliminary agreement signed with DIP

MODENA, Italy--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Energica Motor Company, leading company of high-performing electric motorcycle listed on AIM Italia market managed by Borsa Italiana - LSE and FIM Enel MotoE World Cup single manufacturer for the three-year period 2019-2020-2021, has signed a preliminary agreement with UK based Disruption Investment Platform, a sub-fund of Platina Investment Fund SCSp-RAIF, for the subscription of a share capital increase of 2.0 million euros and a two-year convertible bond of Euro 1.5 million, with lock up in the following 6 months.

The agreement will be finalized within June 30, 2019.

“We are very happy with the agreement signed with DIP. This is an important strategic agreement for Energica which confirms proper technological choices and a global potential growth of our business. Thanks to this preliminary agreement, Energica will have the opportunity to accelerate its strategic development in a phase in which we believe that the market is particularly sensitive to electric mobility,” said Livia Cevolini, CEO Energica Motor Company.

Riccardo Cirillo, founding and managing partner of DIP Capital LLP, managing company of the DIP1 fund, declared:

“The agreement signed with Energica Motor Company is part of our policy of strategic, long-term investors looking for technology-based innovation that can change the paradigm of the industry in which it operates. In Energica we have found a company and an entrepreneur that perfectly fit our values and that will change not only the superbike industry but also the mobility of a large number of people.”

DIP, with an envelope of 40 million euros, invests in companies with marked characteristics of technological innovation with high growth potential. The agreement is aimed at reinforcing the corporate structure and launching new opportunities focus on expanding the presence of Energica on the international scene at a time of great importance for the Company which from July 7th will be the protagonist of the first electric motorcycle racing world cup. The new financial resources will be geared in particular to the strengthening of the sales network on all world markets, to the further development of the product and the worldwide brand awareness. The company is open to integrate the share of the agreement with other investors.

