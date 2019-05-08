Google Launches App Ad Creative Partner Program Featuring ConsumerAcquisition.com

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today during Google I/O’s keynote address, ConsumerAcquisition.com was announced as one of eight Google App preferred creative partners. Consumer Acquisition enables advertisers to generate high-performing ad creatives at scale through its in-house Creative Studio for Google App campaigns (formerly UAC). Additionally, Google announced a new set of machine learning capabilities, ad placements on YouTube, and ad groups within app campaigns.

Automation and machine learning have simplified media buying on Google, making creatives one of the most important drivers of success for social advertisers. Consumer Acquisition’s research shows that 95% of creatives fail to outperform a portfolio's best ad, and with a 5% success rate for a new creative, it's imperative to have an understanding of how to produce and test fresh creative concepts at scale to maintain financial performance. Google launched its App preferred creative partners program to help advertisers develop and test creatives with proven partners offering end-to-end creative services, from concept through production.

Brian Bowman, CEO of Consumer Acquisition, said: “As a performance advertising partner selected by Google for their new App preferred creative partner program, we are one of a select few partners vetted and trusted by Google to offer best-in-class creative services to ROI-focused mobile app advertisers. We've created over 300,000 videos and images for the largest mobile apps and games in the market today, and spent over $1 billion in user acquisition for our clients, bringing a level of experience unparalleled in the performance industry today. Google has recognized our design expertise by including us in their App preferred creative partner program, and we look forward to building our relationship for years to come."

Consumer Acquisition's Creative Studio provides social advertising services across Google, Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest, SnapChat and IAB networks. Its elite creative team has vast experience in storytelling, animation, 3D visual effects, user acquisition and collaborates with UA teams to develop high-performing social ad creative. Regardless of company size, large to small, managed or self-service, Consumer Acquisition offers advertisers the tools to quickly identify high-performing videos, bulk edit thousands of ads, resize creatives, add headlines, localize languages or change end cards and more with its Creative Studio editor. Consumer Acquisition is seasoned in the best practices for Google and Facebook, providing an endless supply of fresh creative concepts based on quantitative creative tests designed to deliver profitable results.

Its AdRules self-service platform works in parallel with Google’s optimization algorithms to simplify repetitive tasks, and makes it easy to build ads quickly. This month, Consumer Acquisition will launch additional new platform features, including the ability to download, view images and play videos from Google App campaigns assets, and enable automatic uploading of media into Google App campaign accounts for use in Google Ads’ native tool or AdRules for ad building. Additionally, creative asset reporting is fully built into AdRules, and asset segment reports are enabled to show creative analytics on individual assets. AdRules is free for 60 days to new clients, and then 0.7% of spend, with a maximum monthly fee of $15,000.

