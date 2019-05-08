Keysight Technologies, GOHIGH Data Networks Collaborate to Accelerate Cellular V2X Technology for Connected Car Applications

SANTA ROSA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS), a leading technology company that helps enterprises, service providers and governments accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world, announced an extended collaboration with GOHIGH Data Networks Technology Co., Ltd. (GOHIGH) to accelerate cellular-vehicle-to-everything (C-V2X) technology for connected car applications.

C-V2X serves as the foundation for vehicles to communicate with each other and everything around them. Long-term evolution-vehicle to everything (LTE-V2X), a C-V2X technology defined by the third-generation partnership project (3GPP) in its release 14 standard, supports side-link and vehicle-to-vehicle (V2V) communications using PC5, LTE’s direct interface.

GOHIGH, a leading Chinese high-tech company in C-V2X standardization and industrialization under CICT (China Information & Communication Technologies Group Corp.), successfully used Keysight’s C-V2X measurement solutions, including N7626C Signal Studio for V2X and N9080EM4E X-Series Measurement Application for LTE V2X, to validate the radio frequency (RF) performance of the company’s DMD31 LTE-V module. This enabled GOHIGH to accelerate commercial readiness of connected car applications.

The collaboration between Keysight and GOHIGH enables manufacturers of LTE-V standard-based chipsets, devices, as well as on-board units (communication devices mounted on vehicles) and roadside units (communication infrastructure located on the roads), to validate the radio frequency (RF) performance of the PC5 interface. This ensures reliable deployment of C-V2X technology. Users of Keysight’s software-rich and integrated C-V2X solutions can quickly validate LTE-V RF measurements from early R&D to design verification test (DVT) and manufacturing.

“We’re excited to collaborate with global manufacturers of C-V2X technology, such as GOHIGH, to help R&D teams characterize, understand, integrate and deploy this new technology now and in the future as 5G and C-V2X continue to evolve,” said Cao Peng, senior director of Keysight’s Commercial Communications group.

In 2016, Keysight and Datang, signed a memorandum of understanding to collaborate on research and development of 5G communication technologies. Last year, Keysight announced the signing of a new purchasing framework agreement with China Information and Communication Technology Group (CICT), a newly formed company that combines the strengths of Datang Telecom and FiberHome, to focus on the industry's latest communication technology in broadband construction, 5G, and information security.

