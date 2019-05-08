MATTER and rMark Bio launch startup-industry innovation matchmaker

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MATTER, the premier healthcare incubator and innovation hub, and rMark Bio, an industry-leading life sciences AI company and a MATTER member since 2016, today announced the launch of Origin™. Exclusively available to MATTER’s startup members and partner organizations, Origin combines the power of machine learning with MATTER’s expertise in vetting, coaching and convening to accelerate innovation via collaboration.

“MATTER works with entrepreneurs who are developing solutions that can meaningfully improve health and healthcare, and we work with established organizations that need innovative ideas,” said MATTER CEO Steven Collens. “We help the right people find each other at the right time, so they can collaborate on developing and implementing solutions that improve health and care.”

Built on rMark Bio’s machine learning platform, Fabric™, Origin is an intelligent matchmaking engine that connects pharmaceutical companies, payers and health systems with the right startup collaborators. Every match recommended by Origin is validated by MATTER before facilitating the right kind of introduction so that every collaboration is set up for success.

“Through MATTER, we had the opportunity to make the right connection at exactly the right time in rMark Bio’s development,” said Jason Smith, co-founder and CEO of rMark Bio. “Origin is designed to scale opportunities like ours. We’re using best-in-class modeling to help MATTER cut through the noise and optimize opportunities for startups and large organizations alike.”

About MATTER

At MATTER, we believe collaboration is the best way to improve healthcare. The MATTER collaborative includes 200 cutting-edge startups from around the world, working together with hospitals and health systems, universities and industry-leading companies to build the future of healthcare. Together we are accelerating innovation, advancing care and improving lives. For more information, visit matter.health and follow @MATTERhealth.

About rMark Bio

rMark Bio Inc. was created to deliver AI solutions that accelerate innovation, collaboration and scientific discoveries for life sciences companies. Founded in 2015 by CEO Jason M. Smith and Chief Scientist Lev Becker, PhD, rMark Bio is based in Chicago and Seattle. rMark Bio provides services to many of the Top 20 pharmaceutical companies globally and has partnered with industry-leading technology and healthcare organizations, including Microsoft, nVidia, Google and MATTER.